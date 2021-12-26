newsletters, editors-pick-list,

EMILY van Egmond was only ever staying for a short time, but coach Ash Wilson wants to ensure the Newcastle Jets "maximise" their stint with the Matildas midfielder. Monday's clash with newcomers Wellington at Central Coast Stadium shapes as one of, if not, the last for van Egmond before the Novocastrian joins the Australian squad for a training camp ahead of the Asian Cup (January 20-February 6). It comes after two appearances for her home club, helping collect all four of Newcastle's competition points so far in 2021-22. Another win against Phoenix, who the Jets beat 5-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium a fortnight ago, would put them inside the A-League Women's top four and round out an all-NSW leg of the season before meeting interstate opponents throughout January. Wilson has now issued the challenge for her players after conceding late in a 1-all draw with Wanderers last start and a first-up 3-1 loss, minus van Egmond, to undefeated Sydney FC. "Our goal for the first four rounds was to try and maximise the points that we could get," Wilson said. "Last week was a bit of a missed opportunity with some of the chances we had created and off the back of a challenging week I think that would have been a really good moment for us. "But for us now the goal is to make sure we consolidate these next three points and get that seven points and see ourselves staying connected to the top of the pack. "Then moving forward into the next stage of our games against teams like City, Victory, Roar, Glory and Adelaide." Wilson says van Egmond, aged 28 and with more than 100 international Test caps to her name, is having an impact "both on and off the park" at the Jets. "Having Em has been fantastic," Wilson said. "Obviously she's a quality player, she's a world-class player, someone with so much experience. "She's come on and I think players around our group can see someone of her calibre, the intensity that she trains with and how she conducts herself from a professional point of view. "The impact she's having off the field has been a positive one. Then you could see on the weekend and particularly that Wellington game where she took a lot of control, allowed players around her to come into games and feel comfortable. "At the end of the day she gives you that experience and gives you that quality and it's having an impact both on and off the park. "So it's definitely been an important pick up for us even though it's only for a short time." Van Egmond is due to meet the Phoenix, but whether or not she lines up against City in Melbourne on January 2 or Victory at No.2 Sportsground on January 7 remains to be seen with Jets officials unsure about Matildas commitments amid the country's latest COVID outbreak. Uncertainty also surrounds the selection of Newcastle defender Kirsty Fenton. The 18-year-old is now available having finished her recent COVID isolation period but coaching staff were monitoring her fitness levels over the weekend. "She's missed a fair bit of training as well so we need to be able to assess where she's at when she gets out and see what's she going to be able to do and whether it's in her best interests to put her in a situation to play," Wilson said. Fenton scored the first of Newcastle's five goals against Wellington at home on December 10. Jets veteran Tara Andrews landed two in as many minutes midway through the second half. "I think it's more exciting than the last couple of years and for me the midfield and forward line are working pretty well together and are pretty dynamic," Andrews said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/8d9fb90f-75fe-41d7-9656-b2b979fe1ab7.jpg/r663_634_4578_2846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg