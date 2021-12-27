newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) entry Mako has been forced to retire from this year's Sydney To Hobart race because of a damaged main. Mako, a Sydney 40 owned by Paul O'Rourke and skippered by Tim Dodds, withdrew on Sunday night. The Novocastrians were one of at least 24 casualties inside the opening 24 hours of competition, which started at lunchtime on Boxing Day. The fleet was reduced from 88 boats to 64 by 8am on Monday. Mako had been leading the Hunter charge in the early stages of the 2021 event, sitting 32nd overall late on Sunday afternoon. She's The Culprit, out of NCYC and Lake Macquarie Cruising Yacht Club, had improved to 37th for line honours and second in the fully-crewed PHS section as of lunchtime on Monday. At the same stage Wonderland (NCYC) was 45th. Port Stephens Yacht Club's Rogue Wave was last of 14 in two-handed line honours.

