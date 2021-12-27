news, court-and-crime,

Police expect to charge a man who was caught using red and blue flashing lights to get home through busy Boxing Day traffic. Officers stopped the 59-year-old on the M1 Pacific Motorway just after 8am on Sunday. Hunter Highway Patrol Inspector Mick Buko said the man was on his way home to Nundle, near Tamworth, and was "punching up the right hand lane" as other drivers moved out of his way because of the flashing lights on the dashboard of his vehicle. Inspector Buko said the man told police he knew it was illegal to use what looked like emergency service vehicle lights. "The M1 on Boxing Day is chocas, we all know that, so he's doing the dishonest thing," he said. "He was doing the speed limit, but everyone getting out of his way so he can get home - that's just not on." Police expect to charge the man early in the new year. In a separate incident on Sunday, police arrested a man at Cessnock after a pursuit. The chase was called off for safety reasons but officers found the vehicle burnt-out nearby that evening. Soon after, they arrested the driver and charged him with driving more than 45km/h over the speed limit as well as being in a police pursuit and driving while disqualified - both second alleged offences. He remains in custody. Since Christmas Eve in the Hunter, police have handed out 146 speeding tickets, charged 11 people for allegedly driving with drugs in their system, issued seven court attendance notices for drink driving and given 205 tickets for a range of other offences. Double demerits for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and helmet offences are in force across the state until January 3. Inspector Buko said police needed motorists to travel patiently - particularly in areas where roads become congested, such as Hexham, Tomago and Heathebrae. "There's still people getting caught drink-driving, so the message is not getting out to certain people," he said. "But the majority of the public and community are doing the right thing, from what we are seeing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/1a0ef212-c4bf-4ab9-804b-213acba2e942.jpg/r0_233_5130_3131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg