Gary van Egmond links with Carl Robinson at Western Sydney Wanderers

EMBATTLED Carl Robinson has turned to another former Newcastle Jets coach, Gary van Egmond, to help salvage Western Sydney's season. Speculation has been mounting that Robinson, who quit the Jets before the start of last season to accept a three-year deal with Wanderers, was facing the sack after a lacklustre start to this campaign. After failing to qualify for the finals last season, Western Sydney have won only one of their first five games and much of the blame has been directed at Robinson, a former Welsh international who played in the English Premier League. Instead of sacking Robinson - the outcome many were predicting - Wanderers instead hired van Egmond as his assistant coach for the rest of the season. The 56-year-old former Socceroo steered Newcastle to their only A-League title, in 2007-08, and has since worked with national youth teams and the Matildas. "Gary has spent over two decades coaching in Australia and brings experience, knowledge, and an unrivalled understanding of the domestic football landscape," Robinson said in a statement. "Gary is set to play an integral role in our coaching team to not only guide but inspire our next generation of players coming through the Wanderers Academy into the first team, alongside our Wanderers Academy technical director, Ian Crook. "We are all looking forward to working closely with Gary throughout the season."

