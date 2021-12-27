Newcastle's Jason Sangha making up for lost time in Big Bash League

sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE'S Jason Sangha has continued to make up for lost time by topscoring for Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League loss to the Sixers at Sydney Showground on Sunday. Sangha blasted 47 from 30 balls, with six fours and a six, as his side posted 142 in response to the Sixers' 4-168, in a rain-reduced 16-over game. It followed his swashbuckling 39 from 28 balls in the Thunder's win against Brisbane Heat a week previously. Having debuted for the Thunder as an 18-year-old, Sangha then spent two full seasons on the sidelines waiting for his next opportunity in the T20 format. "I think BBL 08 [2018-19] was my last year," he said after Sunday's game. "I've had a couple of years where I was pretty hard on myself and thought I maybe didn't get the opportunities I may have deserved. "Sometimes good things take a little bit longer. "For me, it was about grinding and trying to get better and understanding that when the opportunity came, not to put too much pressure on myself." Sangha was overlooked for the Thunder's first three matches in this season's campaign, but the 22-year-old right-hander now looks set for an extended run at No.3. He said his attitude this season was to "just go out an enjoy it", and the beaming smile on his face was a highlight of Sunday's innings. "I think the Big Bash really allows that ... whenever I'm out there, I'm trying to enjoy the game," he said. "That's probably the approach I've gone with this year." Nonetheless, he was disappointed to lose his wicket after a top edge when the game was still in the balance. "Pretty frustrating, to be honest," he said. "I was the set batter in today. All the guys that came out, they batted around me and I think it was probably my role to be the anchor and get us through the innings. "T20 cricket is one of those things. Sometimes there is so much more time left in the game than what you think. "We can't rely on the last three batters to get us home, so pretty frustrated there." The former Toronto and Wallsend junior was eagerly awaiting Tuesday's clash with unbeaten competition leaders Perth Scorchers. That game will be played at Canberra's Manuka Oval, which Sangha said had a "great wicket to bat on". The Sixers scored 4-168 after their innings was interrupted twice because of showers. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method meant the Thunder's target was bumped up to 173 from 16 overs. Sangha's plucky 47 and Daniel Sams' four sixes gave the hosts hope but the escalating required run-rate proved too much, with Sixers spinner Lloyd Pope snagging two key wickets to help roll the Thunder. Pope, who replaced the injured Steve O'Keefe, praised the Sixers' unbridled aggression with the bat after the second rain delay, which came when they were 1-49 from seven overs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/d642eda3-0096-4260-a5da-e619f9ff9018.jpg/r0_782_2148_1996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg