news, local-news, Bushwalks, walks, Hunter, Judith, Whitfield, bush

Get the blood pumping, breathe the fresh air and reconnect with Mother Nature on one of these classic Hunter walks. From Nobbys in the north, to Merewether baths in the south, the Bathers Way walk winds six kilometres along Newcastle's paradisal coastline. The walk forms part of the Great North Walk to Sydney and showcases Newcastle's iconic beaches and baths, including the largest ocean pool in the Southern Hemisphere. At every turn, there are panoramas of the city and sparkling seaboard, and there is always a buzz of activity offshore: be it hang-gliders floating off the headland, migrating whales, or annual surf competitions. Dotted along the way are historical monuments, including old defence forts, Art Deco facades and sculptures. The Newcastle Memorial Walk section, completed in 2015, features commanding steel silhouettes of soldiers, which honour WWI diggers and give a nod to the city's steel underpinnings. There are plenty of kiosks and cafes to stop for a delicious bite or brew, as well as restroom facilities. The path is hilly in parts but has pram and wheelchair options the entire way. The South Newcastle Beach section is being upgraded, with an alternate path through King Edward Park. Also part of the Great North Walk, the Yuelarbah track is one of the most popular walking trails on offer within Glenrock State Conservation Area. Step straight out of the car park and onto the boardwalk and you're soon immersed in a unique coastal rainforest, with ferns, cabbage-tree palms and tangles of vines from floor to canopy. As you make your way down the gully, you'll cross bridges over trickling streams and waterfalls, step over fungi-covered tree-roots and, if you're lucky, hear the whip-crack of the eastern whip bird. Pause for a photo at Leichhardt's Lookout, which offers a sweeping view of the valley, lagoon and beach. Pack a picnic as there are several great spots to stop. The 6.8 kilometre return walk is a mixture of path and steps. Remember: what goes down, must come back up. The first section is wheelchair accessible and you can also take a virtual tour of the track using Google Street View Trekker. The reserve features several other scenic walking tracks of varying grades, as well as biking trails and areas for horse-riding. Green by name, green by nature. Perched on a pretty peninsula between Belmont and Valentine and overlooking eastern Lake Macquarie, is a lovely leafy parcel of bushwalks and nature. The area was formerly mined for coal and then timber, but thankfully it was transformed into the picturesque reserve it is today; information signs dotted about tell of its history. The main walking track meanders for seven kilometres, hugging the waterline and is graded easy and stays relatively flat. IN THE NEWS: The best place to start the walk is at Belmont with car parking and toilets available. There is a expansive picnic area with tables along the path and is a great place for a paddle on the lake after your walk, or for a picnic. As well as the main trail, there are plenty of other walks: take your pick. If you have the energy tackle the track that leads up away from the lake and into the bush - stop off at the lookout on the way up. It's also part of the course for the Lakeview parkrun, and it's not for the faint-hearted. A mixture of concrete and dirt paths throughout the bush, there's something for everyone. The Hunter is fortunate to be home to the spectacular and mighty Barrington Tops National Park. Listed as a World Heritage Area, the park is an ancient wilderness that expands tens of thousands of hectares and features lush rainforests and sub-alpine woodlands. There are many walks throughout the Tops, from short rambles, to overnight hikes. Standout tracks include the Jerusalem Creek Track (easy grade); the River Walk Loop (easy); the Beech Forest Walk (easy); Gloucester Tops Circuit (moderate); Blue Gum Loop Track (moderate); Sharpes Creek Loop (moderate); or challenge yourself with the Corker Trail or the Aeroplane Hill walking track (both hard). There are notable lookouts (Devils Hole, Thunderbolts, Mount Barrington) along some of the walks as well. With multiple entry points to the park, it's best to figure out which walk you'd like to do before you arrive so you can best access it from the road. Be mindful of the weather - it can change at high altitudes. This walk packs a punch. While only just over two kilometres return, the track quickly takes you 161 metres above sea level, revealing breathtaking panoramic views over Port Stephens and beyond. The first leg of the walk is paved but steep. Thankfully, a thick forest covering provides plenty of shade during the ascent. A series of metal staircases and boardwalks then lead you upward, with glimpses of Shoal Bay, before you reach the summit. You'll have to catch your breath again as you take in the view. Beyond the lush bushland and rocky outcrops are curls of powder-white beaches and endless waves of aquamarine ocean. There are two platforms providing vistas north and south, including views of Hawks Nest, Zenith Beach, Shark Island and Point Stephens Lighthouse. Pack your camera: the view is #postcard-perfect. Also, take binoculars to spot dolphins, whales, or the endangered Gould's petrel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/163f688d-1573-4c33-bcc6-573c12ece345.jpg/r0_11_3592_2040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg