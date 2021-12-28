Man charged after drugs seized at Mayfield

news, local-news,

Newcastle police have charged a man after they seized a large quantity of prohibited and prescription drugs last week. Officers from the Newcastle City Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant at a Mayfield premises last Tuesday. They arrested a 33-year-old man at the site. He was charged with 25 counts, including drug supply and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime. The man has been refused bail and remains in custody. Police on Tuesday said anyone who knows of similar offences in the community should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/2a79d56a-af20-4227-8a83-4d66a503fc88.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg