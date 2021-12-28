coronavirus,

Another person has died as NSW recorded more than 6000 new COVID-19 cases, according to NSW Health figures released on Tuesday morning. The state registered 6062 new cases for the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, down from 6324 the previous day One person died in the 24-hour period, and there were 557 people in the state's hospitals - 60 of those patients in intensive care. More than 93,000 tests were conducted, which was a drop from more than 97,000 a day earlier. According to the latest vaccination figures, 95 per cent of the state's population aged 16 and older have received their first dose, while 93.5 per cent have had their second jab. In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 81.6 per cent have received their first dose and 78.3 per cent have had their second. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/4765e4ea-b226-44ff-aa99-798c04938b6a.JPG/r0_138_3000_1833_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg