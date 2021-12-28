sport, local-sport,

Port Stephens Yacht Club entry Rouge Wave has been added to the casualty list of this year's chaotic Sydney To Hobart sailing race. Rogue Wave, part of the inaugural two-handed division, retired on Tuesday morning after reporting unspecified boat damage. The Sigma 36, owned and skippered by Kevin Le Poidevin, is one of seven from the new class to finish up during the first 48 hours of competition. As of 5:30pm on Tuesday, there were still 10 yachts remaining in the two-handed category with Sidewinder leading the way but not expected at Constitution Dock until New Year's Eve. Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club entry Mako pulled out Sunday. Hunter hopes She's The Culprit (27th) and Wonderland (41st) were still racing line honours. Experienced campaigner Adrienne Cahalan, in a crew of 16 on board Oroton Drumfire, spoke to Sydney To Hobart media during her 29th event. "I just can't imagine how tough it would have been that first night to have only two people dealing with all the different issues that arise," Cahalan said. "So many things happen when you get a big storm like that. We've got a crew of 16. We can allocate tasks, spread the load across 16 people. But when there's just the two of you ... you'd have to be an octopus to try and do everything that you need to do on racing boats." As of 8am on Tuesday, there had been 36 withdrawals overall from the 88-strong fleet that started.

