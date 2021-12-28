news, local-news, Newcastle Knights, Adam O'Brien, Krystian Mapapalangi

Adam O'Brien doesn't hand out accolades cheaply. Nor does he lump undue pressure on talented young players for the sake of it. So when you ask the Knights coach his thoughts on teenage recruit Krystian Mapapalangi and he tells you he has the skills of "someone like Latrell Mitchell with a bit of Cody Walker thrown in", you sit up and take notice. "He's just a very, very special talent," O'Brien continues. "He's had shoulder surgery so he's been limited in the pre-season in terms of contact but I can tell by looking at him, he's doing things that you walk away shaking your head at and just smiling. "The other thing with 'Maps' is he's a great young bloke. Honest, hard-working - everything you'd want and a real credit to his family. He's just fitted in so well and is one of those special kids that can mix really well with the older players. "He's already got their respect but not from being outlandish. He just does it through being a great kid. "Clint Zammit [Knights recruitment boss] has done an outstanding job finding him and bringing him to the club." Zammit 'found' the young 93kgs centre, whose mum is Australian and dad Tongan, in Manly's S G Ball squad last season. The Sea Eagles thought they had him under lock and key before Zammit pounced. He linked with the Knights halfway through last season and played a couple of Cup games before COVID intervened and is currently signed to a development contract. On him playing NRL is 2022, O'Brien said: "I wouldn't rule it out. I wouldn't rule anything out with Maps. He's played five-eighth as a junior but he's done more things at centre in training then anywhere else. "I've watched some stuff on him in junior games and he competes, he's tough but really skillful as well. "He's got the skills of someone like a Latrell, like a young Michael Jennings but with a bit of Cody Walker about him. He's a big body as well. He's certainly an exciting young talent." It's not just O'Brien who has been singing Mapapalangi's praises. Senior players have been openly raving about the 19-year-old after seeing what he can do at training. As for the self-described "mummy's boy", Mapapalangi says he's loving everything about his move to Newcastle. "I wanted to challenge myself off the field, get away from home and explore things by myself," he said. "I'm a mummy's boy and she and my two brothers and step dad were a bit upset when I left but they knew it was for the right reasons. "Playing NRL, that's obviously the dream but I just want to make sure I'm ready when I do hit the big stage. Until then, I'll keep working hard, really learn my craft and listen to the coaches and keep trying to improve my game." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/barry.toohey/bb09b951-1e57-4da7-a754-54efb9873769_rotated_270.jpg/r0_543_3024_2252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg