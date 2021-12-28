Racing: Bright Rubick, Lovemetender fly flag for Scone trainer John Ramsey in Gosford features
SCONE trainer John Ramsey has runners in both Gosford features on Wednesday with Bright Rubick and Lovemetender flying the flag for the Upper Hunter stable.
Five-year-old mare Bright Rubick has drawn the inside lane for the group 3 Belle Of The Turf Stakes (1600 metres) having recently returned from a brief stay in Queensland.
Three-year-old filly Lovemetender has joined Ramsey from Anthony Cummings and will start in the listed Gosford Guineas (1200m) following a trial and race at Scone during the last fortnight.
Newcastle trainers Kris Lees and Jason Deamer also have chances in the main $200,000 event at the Central Coast track.
Six-year-old mare Wild Sheila has returned to NSW and resumes for Lees after a three-month spell while Deamer's four-year-old mare Zou De Moon is coming off a second at Canterbury on December 17.
Chris Waller's Brookspire ($1.90) was the Belle Of The Turf favourite according to TAB fixed odds on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark: newcastleherald.com.au
- Download our app
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News