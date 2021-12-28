sport, local-sport,

SCONE trainer John Ramsey has runners in both Gosford features on Wednesday with Bright Rubick and Lovemetender flying the flag for the Upper Hunter stable. Five-year-old mare Bright Rubick has drawn the inside lane for the group 3 Belle Of The Turf Stakes (1600 metres) having recently returned from a brief stay in Queensland. Three-year-old filly Lovemetender has joined Ramsey from Anthony Cummings and will start in the listed Gosford Guineas (1200m) following a trial and race at Scone during the last fortnight. Newcastle trainers Kris Lees and Jason Deamer also have chances in the main $200,000 event at the Central Coast track. Six-year-old mare Wild Sheila has returned to NSW and resumes for Lees after a three-month spell while Deamer's four-year-old mare Zou De Moon is coming off a second at Canterbury on December 17. Chris Waller's Brookspire ($1.90) was the Belle Of The Turf favourite according to TAB fixed odds on Tuesday.

