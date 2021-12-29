news, local-news,

Firefighters have reunited a pet turtle with its owner after the reptile fell from a balcony on the Central Coast. Fire and Rescue NSW was called to Coral Street at The Entrance about 12.30pm on Tuesday, where they found a young boy desperately trying to retrieve his pet. The turtle had fallen from one balcony to another in the apartment block and had been trapped for two days because the owners of the apartment below had not been reachable. Fire crews used a ladder to access the first floor unit and collect the shell-shocked turtle. Firefighters handed the uninjured turtle back to its grateful owner.

