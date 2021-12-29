coronavirus,

Thirty-five staff and residents of a Newcastle aged care centre where two women died of COVID-19 over Christmas have tested positive in the past two weeks. BaptistCare said in a statement on Wednesday that it was advised on December 15 that several staff members at Warabrook Centre might have come into contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. "A testing regime was implemented by health authorities and since this time 20 staff and 15 residents have tested positive," BaptistCare said. Two women, one aged in her 70s and another in her 90s, died at the centre over the Christmas period. The woman in her 90s had received three vaccination doses and the younger woman was double-vaccinated. Both had underlying health conditions. The Hunter New England Health district reported 775 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday, up from 409 the previous day. Thirty-one people were in hospital with the virus as of 8pm on Tuesday, while three were in intensive care. There are 7743 active cases in the region. Lake Macquarie remains the local government area with the highest number of cases (187), but Newcastle has made ground on it, recording 185. There were 122 new cases in Maitland, 55 in Cessnock, 52 in Port Stephens, 47 in Tamworth, 31 in Singleton, 26 in MidCoast, 14 in Narrabri and 12 in Moree Plains. A handful of other local government areas in the region recorded single-digit numbers of new cases. It came on a day when NSW recorded more than 11,000 new cases, in a large jump from the previous 24-hour period.

