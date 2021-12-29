Newcastle Jets' home clash with Melbourne City called off because of COVID

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

COVID-19 has continued to wreak havoc on the Newcastle Jets' season after the postponement of Saturday's blockbuster clash with defending A-League champions Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium. The setback follows the deferral of Newcastle's scheduled Boxing Day home game against Western Sydney. Both games are now likely to be played as midweek fixtures at dates to be confirmed. Two other round-seven A-League games - Central Coast Mariners v Macarthur FC and Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar - have also been postponed. The Jets are next scheduled to play against Wellington Phoenix in Wollongong on Saturday week. If that game proceeds, it will be three weeks between fixtures for Newcastle, whose last outing was a 2-1 loss to Macarthur on December 19. Three Jets players - Angus Thurgate, Jordan Elsey and Noah James - have tested positive to COVID. It is understood Melbourne City's roster has been decimated by a host of positive tests.

