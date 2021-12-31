comment, newcastle herald, letters to the editor

A NEW Year's resolution for Newcastle? It should be ''Make Nobbys great again''. The walkway out to it is first-class; thousands enjoy the experience. No doubt the writers will be happy in their retreat. A good idea. But how about the citizens and tourists? Clearly if those thousands that walk there were able to go up for a visit they would. This would well support a cafe and bar. The writers would love it too. So how best could this be done? A wheelchair friendly, low loading, transporter - say 30 passengers, electric powered, half hourly service from the beach, picking up at Nobbys car park. A small fee like $4 from the beach or $2 from the car park. The power comes from two renewable sources - solar panels on the roof of the transporter and two vertical wind turbines; one at the beach and one on Nobbys. Hardly a huge budget and creating a very viable, everyday service. A boon to visitors. Happy New Year. MY heart broke when I read of the "Hunter mum of two students" who may be forced to move her kids out of Catholic education and into public schools because of rising fees ("Catholic school fees climb", Herald, 28/12). To avoid public education, this mum declared "we go without a lot", which she revealed were food, clothing and health care. I hope politicians read the message in her desperate plea - that parents are even prepared to sacrifice the very health of their children to avoid entering public education. The federal government currently only spends 80 per cent of its education budget on non-government schools which is clearly an inadequate amount. The other 20 per cent that is wasted on public schools would be far better invested in the non-governments so parents like this don't have to starve their kids or face the indignity of admitting "my child attends a public school". TONY Brown's piece ("Why it's not all about personal responsibility", Opinion, 23/12) highlighted the complete idiocy of the Prime Minister and NSW Premier in calling for a reliance on individual responsibility in relation to mask wearing. The use of an inappropriate analogy, the use of sunburn cream, indicates either a lack of comprehension by the PM or another case of his being deliberately duplicitous. Surely even this PM can distinguish the difference between an act that only affects the individual involved, and one that can seriously affect others. The initial decision to stop the use of QR codes beggared belief. The scrapping of this relatively unobtrusive system effectively shuts down the ability to contact trace, and implies that the Premier wants to achieve maximum transmission in the minimum time. The consequence could be that not only will COVID sufferers be sent home from hospital, the incidence of COVID and being close contacts in health care workers will result in staff shortages, meaning that heart attack or traffic accident victims, for example, may not be able to get satisfactory treatment. I hope voters remember these extraordinary abrogations of responsibilities at the relevant election times. CONGRATULATIONS Paul Scott on your excellent piece on Paul Lobb's dismissal from NBN, ("Good luck Lobby: spite towards NBN anchors is misdirected", Opinion, 27/12). We miss Lobb's clarity and presentation. His local knowledge was invaluable and as a true Novocastrian he stood out and he gave us local stories and we loved them. He also appears to be a decent human being and a true gentleman. We didn't feel like an appendage of Sydney as we do so often, especially politically. We guessed that the sacking was financially motivated but decisions made on money alone are rarely in the best interest of all. Perhaps the days of consideration of loyalty to both employees and the viewers are over. The nightly news won't be the same again. THE NSW Premier and the Prime Minister appear not to have learned from Australia's previous experience with COVID. They also seem to be ignoring the experience of other nations with omicron. NSW must surely experience rising hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths. What omicron lacks in virulence; it makes up for with infectiousness. NSW's economic reawakening, following relaxation of health restrictions, is bound to be short-lived. Already, we have the reimposition of QR codes and a strong recommendation that we all wear masks inside. The NSW Premier has earned the nickname "let 'er rip Perrottet". Let's hope that, following family gatherings this Christmas, it is not a case of "RIP granny". ROBERT Monteath misses the point entirely in his assertion that we need the Kurri gas power plant, ("Like it or not, we need the Kurri gas plant", Letters, 29/12). For starters this plant is in the wrong place, at the end of a very constricted gas line, to the extent that it can only supply power for a very small part of the overall NSW demand cycle. It will run at a significant loss, and the taxpayer will have to pick up the tab. Right now Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia are developing renewable energy resources above their own state requirements, purely for the purpose of supplying NSW when we have the conditions that Robert outlines. And what about Snowy 2.0, which will have the capability to supply power at any time, regardless of environmental conditions? We are part of the biggest domestic electricity grid in the world, with supply coming from a variety of sources. Even when we experience conditions in NSW of very little wind at night, another part of our grid can supply all the energy we need. So no Robert, I suggest to you that we don't need the Kurri gas plant, and it should not be built. WHAT can we believe these days? Voltaire, the 18th-century philosopher, was often credited with: "I may disagree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it". Australians died defending this principle during various wars. In recent times we have bred a different kind of Australian and we hear comments like: "People who don't agree with the government mandates should be locked up". Our Prime Minister said quite clearly; "It's not up to me to decide anyone's medical decisions. It is up to each person to research what is appropriate for them". From those times when our young soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder facing unknown odds and cracked jokes, we have a sad situation where instead of supporting your neighbor and defending their rights to be of a different opinion, we have developed into a nation of apartheid and intolerance. It's time to have a serious look at who we have become. AMY Hiller, ("Why nuclear isn't a viable option", Letters, 24/12), provides three good reasons why nuclear is not often mentioned as a renewable source of energy. A fourth significant reason is cost. The CSIRO produces an annual report comparing the relative costs of generating electricity using a range of energy sources. It's latest, GenCost21-22, shows solar ranges from $44 to $65 per megawatt hour (MWH). Wind is $45 to $57 per MWH. Nuclear, using small modern reactors, ranges from $140 to $330 per MWH. A RECENT letter speaking out against nuclear energy refers to outdated legislation from last century and claims renewable energy from the sun and wind is more than sufficient, just waiting for storage systems to be made available. This letter should have finished by saying, but until sufficient storage is available, that can store sufficient power for maybe a week without wind or sunshine, what's doing the job now must remain in place. TRUST in government could not be lower, of a truly hurting, fed-up, besieged suffrage. The ALP has had plenty of notice, about integrity, should it win, ("Newspoll signals a strong swing to Labor", Herald, 29/12). There is no room for the rot, that's treason, of all Australians. Regrettably, there are now plenty of examples of failed integrity, to guide. Anyone who fails integrity must disqualify themselves from being an MP. LOTS of talk about the anti-vaxxers being the problem for the community. I assume all who entered Argyle House on that fateful night a while ago were double vaxxed and had proof of vaccination, just to get in. Well that didn't stop many from getting COVID. Anti-vaxxers aren't the problem for the community, COVID is the problem whether you are vaxxed or not, so stop belittling anti-vaxxers. By the way, I'm double vaxxed. STAN Keifer, (Short Takes, 30/12), I don't see your name on the Australian scorecard. Marnus Labuschagne, is proudly wearing the baggy green and doing us extremely proud. Oh and helping the Aussies win the Ashes in 12 days. I AM saddened by Carol Selmeci's letter (Letters, 24/2). In her state of mind, offering sympathy is the last thing she needs. She should be looking forward to the remainder of her years. We all develop aches and pains and mobility can be a problem - accept it as part of the ageing process. There is so much to live for if you would only take the time to look further that your own backyard. I am in my 90th year and to use an old saying "I wouldn't be dead for quids".

