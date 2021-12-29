news, national,

Australia's daily COVID case count topped 18,000 making this month responsible for nearly 40 per cent of all cases since the pandemic began. So far on Wednesday, 18,190 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the country, with Western Australia's count still to be added. The massive leap has prompted a number of changes across states as well as federally. Prime Minister Scott Morrison scheduled a national cabinet meeting for Thursday. Coronavirus testing requirements plus the definition of close contacts will be on the agenda. He revealed the Commonwealth would look to bolster the system by subsidising rapid antigen tests - less accurate than PCR tests, but providing a quick turnaround. But states have taken up the testing mantle with Victoria announcing on Wednesday it had bought 34 million of the kits. NSW has secured 20 million rapid antigen tests and will order another 30 million, Premier Dominic Perrottet said. South Australian Premier Stephen Marshall has said the state will no longer allow PCR testing in order to fulfil travel testing requirements for residents wishing to leave the state. And his Queensland counterpart, Annastascia Palaszczuk, will allow travellers from interstate hotspots to enter the state with a negative result from a rapid antigen test from January 1. The state reported 11,201 cases on Wednesday, compared with 6062 on Tuesday. Results from 157,758 tests were returned in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, an increase of more than 60,000 tests over the previous 24-hour period. There are 625 people in hospital with the virus, 61 of them in intensive care, with 23 on ventilators. On the same day the state posted its highest COVID-19 daily infection tally, with 3767 new cases, the state government announced it will ramp up access to at-home tests. There also were five deaths related to CVOID overnight while authorities say the number of active cases in Victoria has also risen again to 19,994 up from 17,821. Hospitalisations have jumped from Tuesday too, from 361 to 397, however, there are fewer people on ventilators, 28 on Wednesday down from 33 on Tuesday. There are 62 people actively infectious with the virus in intensive care. Queensland has recorded another uptick in COVID-19 cases, reporting 1589 new cases in the past 24 hours. There are 6368 active cases, but no patients are being treated in intensive care. Omicron continues to be the more dominant strain of the virus, with almost 80 per cent of cases identified as the new variant. The ACT has recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases, a drop on numbers the previous day. The new cases come from 3179 tests. Four people are in hospital but none are in intensive care or on ventilation. There are now more than 1000 active cases in the territory. Tasmania has recorded 55 new coronavirus cases, including an aged care worker, sending a Hobart home into lockdown. The staff member worked at St Ann's aged care facility on Christmas Day and was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. Tasmania now has 300 active infections, the majority of which, 158, are being managed at home. There are 63 people in community management clinics and one person is in hospital for an unrelated medical condition. Another 23 people are still being assessed. South Australia will place limits on elective surgery and mandate vaccine boosters for frontline healthcare workers ahead of a predicted increase in hospitalisations after the state recorded 1471 coronavirus cases. Restrictions on elective surgery will soon come into place so health resources "can be focused on the very imminent, likely increase in hospitalisation across our state". The Northern Territory has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases and authorities are racing to the mystery source of a nine-year-old girl's infection. Western Australia has detected two new local COVID-19 cases linked to an infected French backpacker who travelled from Queensland. One was a close contact of the unvaccinated 25-year-old index case, who was also at a busy Perth Mess Hall event with many other travellers 10 days ago. Contact tracers had identified 704 close contacts with 50 still to be tested, he said. - with AAP

