Coastlines

Surf dropping for today and light onshore winds again. Conditions slightly cleaner during the early morning high tide. Lack of banks at most beaches and still only a few shorebreaks on offer. Swell from the South to S/e at 1m.Wind getting around to the East to N/E. Small breaks first up at Cliff, Dixon and Pogos. Try Merewether and South Bar towards mid day low. Burwood, Dudley and Redhead to the south. Samurai and Birubi up at Port Stephens. Swimming conditions are warm in with slight sweeps and stay between the flags. Water temp 23C. - Dave Anderson Winds Easterly 10 to 15 knots turning northeasterly in the late afternoon. Seas Below 1 metre. 1st Swell Southerly around 1 metre. 2nd Swell Easterly around 1 metre. Weather Mostly sunny. ARRIVALS Yesterday: Glyfada I, 12.30am; Seamelody 3.15am; Cape Rainbow, 8am; Svitzer Newton, 9am; Golden Champion, 5.15pm. Today: Golden Champion, 12.01am; Brilliant Knight, 2:15am; Rangaku, 6.45am; Stardom Wave. 7am; Spring Legend, 7.45am; Svitzer Larrakia, 9am; Nozomi, 8.30pm; J Mare, 10.30pm; Nord Swift, 11.30pm; DEPARTURES Yesterday: Shanghai Spirit, 12am; Santa Isabel, 5.15am; Glyfada I, 1.30pm; Steliod Y, 3.35pm; Seamelody, 7.45pm; Maritime King, 10pm; Shanghai Spirit, 11pm. Today: Coral Crystal, 1am; BBC Gdansk, 3.15am; HL Komipo, 4.26am; Maran Aspiration, 4.56am; NSU Keystone, 5.15am; STI Dama, 11am; Wattle Tiger, 3.30pm; Golden Champion, 4.43pm; Cape Rainbow, 5.15pm; HL Dangjin, 5.30pm; Brilliant Knight, 6.30pm; Taihua Star, 7.30pm; AAL Singapore, 9.30pm. Newcastle Good Wallsend Good Beresfield Good Morisset Good Singleton Good Muswellbrook Good

