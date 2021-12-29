Newcastle's Jason Sangha climbs to third on the BBL batting averages

sport, cricket,

JASON Sangha's two seasons in the Big Bash League wilderness are a fast-fading memory after the young Novocastrian starred in Sydney Thunder's upset win against Perth Scorchers at Manuka Oval on Tuesday night. Sangha scored 56 from 46 balls and shared a 113-run partnership with English import Sam Billings (67 off 35) as the Thunder (7-200) became the first team this season to beat Perth (8-166). Sangha's half-century followed scores of 39 against Brisbane Heat and 47 against Sydney Sixers, giving him 142 runs at an average of 71 for the tournament. Only Perth's Mitchell Marsh (85) and Hobart's Ben McDermott (75.3) boast better averages than Sangha. And the 22-year-old former Toronto and Wallsend junior has scored his runs at a decent clip, with a strike rate of 136.5. "Jason has potentially been pigeon-holed in that red-ball format but the way he's come out in his last three innings, he's really relished that opportunity," Thunder skipper Chris Green said after Tuesday's win. After debuting for the Thunder in 2018-19, becoming the youngest BBL batsman to score a half-century at the age of 19, Sangha spent the next two T20 campaigns as a spectator. The former Australian under-19 captain now looks determined to establish himself as the Thunder's No.3. Fourth-placed Thunder next meet the struggling strikers at Adelaide Oval on Friday. Meeting in the middle at 2-23, Billings and Sangha immediately went about seizing control and added 113 for the third wicket in the match's defining partnership. Man-of-the-match Billings drove beautifully for four off his first ball and quickly pulled another boundary, but an elegant back-foot cut to Ashton Agar's spin confirmed the Englishman was on song. Sangha, who played a steady innings, allowed his English partner to go ballistic at the other end. Billings hit 10 fours and two sixes, the highlight of which was a monstrous six where the ball hit the roof of the Bob Hawke Stand and ended out of the stadium. Danger Perth quick AJ Tye found an edge to dismiss Billings at 3-136, but he didn't complete his over after being taken out of the attack by the umpires after bowling two dangerous above waist-high no balls in his next three deliveries to Alex Ross. Facing a daunting chase, the Scorchers' innings could not have started any worse with opener Josh Inglis bowled by Saqib Mahmood for a golden duck with the second ball of the innings. The in-form Marsh managed just six before he chipped Nathan McAndrew to deep mid-wicket and Kurtis Patterson joined him in the sheds three balls later to leave Perth reeling at 3-17. The Scorchers steadied somewhat but were never in the frame, only helped to 8-166 off their 20 overs via a classy 64 not out from Colin Munro and a speedy 44 off 25 balls from AJ Tye. Mahmood took 2-29 off his four overs with McAndrew the best of the bowlers taking 3-40. Thunder captain Chris Green was full of praise for his side, particularly Sangha and Billings, the latter of which had been isolating for 24 hours after a COVID contact scare. Scorchers captain Ashton Turner said the loss would not derail his side's season. "It's a new experience for us this campaign but we knew it was going to come eventually ... we don't want to be peaking now in round six," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/4264d7a1-71da-432e-a560-7309b93c6f42.jpg/r468_683_3169_2209_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg