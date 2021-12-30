news, court-and-crime,

A 58-year-old driver will face court in January after being charged with high range drink driving following a crash in Newcastle on Christmas night. Police said officers were called to the scene of the crash at North Lambton about 8pm on Saturday - they were alerted by concerned citizens. The driver was still at the scene when police arrived and returned a positive roadside breath test. The driver was arrested and charged after allegedly recording a blood-alcohol reading of 0.234 at Waratah Police Station - more than four times the legal limit.

