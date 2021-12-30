newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Axed former NBN newsreader Paul Lobb says he was surprised to find out earlier this month he was being replaced on the newsdesk after more than two decades with the media outlet. There has been public outcry since Lobb was told he would no longer be presenting the nightly news bulletin - including a change.org petition calling for his reinstatement, which had 4277 signatures as of Thursday morning. In a video posted on Newcastle marketing company Out Of The Square Media's Facebook page on Wednesday, Lobb thanked his supporters. "After many happy years of bringing you the news, I was just as surprised as you were recently to find out that my time on the desk was over," he said in the video. "From my days on the road reporting and bringing you the stories of the region through to presenting the news, I've loved every minute. "And in recent weeks, your messages of support and love have been truly incredible. "So what's next? Well I'm going to take a break, but hopefully I'll be seeing you somewhere soon." Lobb disappeared from the airwaves earlier this month after being sacked. He will be replaced by weatherman Gavin Morris at the end of January - who will continue to present the weather. Lobb replaced Ray Dinneen on the newsdesk in 2010, and last year he and co-anchor Natasha Beyersdorf notched up a decade on air together. He was named journalist of the year at the 2008 Northern NSW Journalism Awards for his report on the Pasha Bulker grounding on Nobbys Beach in 2007 and also won best television journalist and best TV news report. More than a dozen staff were also made redundant as part of NBN's move from Mosbri Crescent in The Hill to a new studio and office in Honeysuckle in November.

