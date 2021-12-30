news, local-news, Newcastle Knights, Leo Thompson, Canberra Raiders

He's an unheralded former Canberra Raider with a New Zealand rugby background who has only played a dozen games of rugby league since switching codes. But Leo Thompson has lofty goals - namely to debut with the Knights in the NRL next year with a view to cementing a spot in the squad each week. And there are those at the club who have watched the little-known 107kg centre-turned-prop at pre-season training who say it is not beyond him. "I'll say this about Leo, he won't look out of place when he gets an opportunity," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said. "He's an explosive runner of the footy and his strengths are his physicality and his aggression. He's always got a smile on his face but I can tell you I wouldn't like to be on the end of a right hook from him. I've seen him box. There is a lot to like about him." Thompson 21, grew up on the east coast of New Zealand's north island and played all his junior rugby with Hawkes Bay. Not surprisingly, he always aspired to be an All Black. His dad Judd is a devout rugby man and older brother James in a flanker for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition. "I always wanted to be an All Black growing up but thought about playing league in high school. But my old man, he is rugby through and through and wanted me to stay in rugby," Thompson said. "Then the Raiders saw me play in a rep game back home against Fiji Under 20's and offered me a chance so I just thought why not give it a go." Thompson played all his rugby at inside or outside centre but was pushed into the forwards in the Raiders' NSW Cup side where he played last season until COVID intervened. The Raiders weren't happy about him leaving for the Knights but the security of a two-year-deal and some persuasion from recruitment boss Clint Zammit convinced him to change clubs. O'Brien says Thompson will offer a point of difference in the forward pack. "He's the shorter middle, that barrel-type player and he's got ball skills and a change of pace," O'Brien said. "He's fitted in great and will definitely compliment our tall timber that's already there." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/barry.toohey/b0b576c3-bcca-4e9c-8aee-d04bf0f986eb.jpg/r150_80_827_463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg