There was a slight drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Hunter New England region in the 24-hours to 8pm on Wednesday, according to the local health authority. The region had 708 new cases for the period, down from 775 a day earlier. Hunter New England Health figures released on Thursday morning showed that there were 8159 active coronavirus cases in the region, 25 people in hospital and one patient in intensive care. "We urge anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to do so and if eligible book in for a booster or walk in today to vaccination hubs across the district," Hunter New England public health physician Dr David Durrheim said. "Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms, live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case, have been in a venue which NSW Health has specifically advised there has been high transmission. "As an additional precaution, it is advised to take a rapid antigen test (RAT) before going out, particularly if socialising in groups of people or anywhere it may be difficult to socially distance." Lake Macquarie remains the local government area with most new cases in the Hunter New England region (194), ahead of Newcastle (153), Maitland (97), Port Stephens (58), Cessnock (48), Tamworth (39) and Mid Coast (30). There are 23 new cases in Singleton, 17 in Narrabri, 16 in Muswellbrook, 10 in Upper Hunter, six in Moree Plains, four each in Armidale and Liverpool Plains, three in Dungog, two each in Gunnedah and Gwydir and one each in Glen Innes and Tenterfield. It came on a day when NSW recorded one death and 12,226 new COVID-19 cases. NSW Health is continuing to urge people to reduce the strain on testing services by not queuing for a PCR test unless a person either has COVID-19 symptoms or a positive result from a rapid antigen test, is a household contact of a confirmed positive case, has been at a venue with a confirmed high transmission rate - such as a club - or has been in a setting with vulnerable people that is experiencing an outbreak. The state health authority said in an update on social media on Wednesday night that people who are waiting on a result from a NSW testing site are unlikely to receive an answer within 72 hours. "This means NSW travellers who intend to holiday in Queensland will not get their result before the changes to PCR test requirements come into effect on 1 January," the update noted. "From 1 January, interstate travellers to Queensland will only need to get a rapid antigen test."

