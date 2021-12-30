news, local-news,

SELF proclaimed "nudi hunters" have been out in force across port Stephens and Lake Macquarie this month in the name of science. "Nudi" is short for nudibranchs, commonly referred to as sea slugs. For almost a decade, a group of committed citizen scientists have been helping to expand the understanding of these "brilliant creatures" in our region. "We are a community group that is trying to raise awareness of marine environments and encourage people to get involved in citizen science," Chair and co founder of Combined Hunter Underwater Group (CHUG) Margo Smith said. Since 2013, the group has been conducting an annual census of sea slugs in Nelson Bay and Swansea. Swimmers, divers and marine enthusiasts around encouraged to take part in the sea slug census each year. "We can get up to 40 participants including divers and rock poolers at these surveys," Ms Smith said. "We let people know that if they happen to be out on the certain days that the censuses fall, they are encouraged to send in photos of any nudibranchs they see. "Citizen scientists, especially the nudi hunters, are a powerful force. On one weekend we can find about 80% of the species a scientist would in a couple of weeks, so it saves them time." Ms Smith said people are surprised at the colour, size and various appendages on the creatures, with some "sea hares growing as big as a volleyball". Sea slug censuses have started popping up across Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia since the first one was conducted in Nelson Bay. The citizen scientists work with universities, such as Southern Cross, to provide vital insights into the 'nudi' world. "Because sea slugs are seasonal, with a life cycle believed to be between one and 12 months, scientists say they could be a good indicator of climate change. They rely so much on water temperature and available food, so could provide early signs of changed conditions," Ms Smith said. "We've been able to find range extension of species that no one knew appeared this far down the coast and every year we find between 30 or 40 species in the Nelson Bay area. "We just want people to know that the East Australia Current really is a highway for Nemo and his nudibranch friends."

