IN his opinion piece, Dr John Tierney states: "Christian Porter ... after trial by media, is now leaving parliament without any judicial proof of wrongdoing." ("Why do some of our politicians misbehave?", Opinion, 28/12). Judicial proof is not the yardstick by which political careers stand and fall (just ask Sam Dastyari and Emma Husar or Mike Gallacher). Let's be clear: the cause of Porter's decision to not stand at the next election was not his trial by media. Porter chose not to stand because he realised his career was over. And why was his career over? Because he failed to maintain proper standards of ministerial behaviour. He chose to resign his ministerial position because he refused to abide by accepted ministerial standards of behaviour - his legal defence in a defamation suit he initiated was paid for by an anonymous donor, a donation clearly outside the ministerial guidelines which state that political donations should be open and transparent. The PM demanded he disclose his donor in order to comply with the ministerial standards and he chose to resign rather than do so. So let's dispense with the furphy of trial by media. Porter resigned because he did not, would not, perform to known and understood ministerial standards. Having done so he realised that his political career was almost certainly over and he chose not to stand at the next election. It is true Porter has never been arrested or charged with any crime and leaves parliament with his pension intact. Claims were made but the accusations made by the woman at the centre of this affair are left hanging because she chose an alternative course. He is now free to pursue the rest of his life. Unfortunately the woman at the centre of this tawdry affair is not free to live out the rest of her life. I WOULD like people to know that Port Stephens Council and Hunter Water, with RSPCA approval, are planning to cull the deer that live in bushland near Newline Road/Beaton Avenue, Raymond Terrace in the New Year. It was originally set down for around Christmas, but I'm sure someone realised that would look bad (Santa/reindeers). Council told me that it is because they are pests, and a danger to motorists (five accidents in the last 12 months, around two in previous years). The number of dead kangaroos in the area would indicate that they are a more likely cause of near misses and accidents than the deer. There is currently only one deer warning sign anywhere in the area of concern. I suggest that more signs, lower speeds, speed humps, catching them and taking them to a wildlife sanctuary, or fencing should be tried first, instead of going in at night to shoot them. The deer also give birth between November and January, so there will be babies at foot, which could be killed, or left to starve if their mothers are killed, as well as pregnant deer. I ask for community help in stopping this deer cull. WHAT an absolutely stupid decision it was to sack Paul Lobb, clearly made by someone who doesn't live in the area. New is not always better and the quality of the news broadcasting from the new studio is riddled with faults and problems that at times have us directed to the news in Sydney. It may be my perception, but the news is heavily weighted with Sydney news and I have to ask the question "Is this the impending death of local news in our area from NBN as we know it and have depended on since the 1960s?" NBN certainly have not made any friends with the local decisions to terminate key staff. I miss seeing the friendly face of Paul and his absolute professionalism with anything that he has given to the people in our broadcasting area. Cream definitely rises to the top and I have no doubt that Paul will rise again as long as he stays away from Fox. RUBBISH, rubbish, rubbish. That's how the latest federal government's self-promotional video begins. The video then goes on to demonstrate the many ways recycled materials can be used in the manufacture of walkways, outdoor furniture and other items. Absolutely brilliant and well worth showing to educate the population the value of recycling. I am a huge fan of recycling and have read many articles on how recycled materials can and are used efficiently. My question is: apart from making a video, what exactly has the federal government contributed to recycling? Is this another case of all talk and no action? I suspect so, but I would happily change my thinking if any of your readers, or perhaps a Coalition politician, could inform me otherwise. RECENT news items have highlighted the desperate shortage of suitable social and affordable housing. In my neighbourhood, a single residence was purchased some 30 years ago for this good-intentioned purpose, without any community consultation. The family groups housed here over the years have varied from ones who are happy to integrate peacefully into the neighbourhood, to some of the worst anti-social human beings you can imagine, together with the numerous streams of undesirable visitors. The neighbouring house to this refuge has changed ownership some six times in the intervening period, this high frequency can be credited to the fact that the "neighbours from hell" are right next door. Numerous written complaints have been made by the neighbourhood to Crime Stoppers, council and those responsible for this home and its tenants, but to no avail - all complaints seem to be swept under the carpet. Direct communication with some tenants has failed to rein things in, and only resulted in abuse and property damage. Two new families with young children have arrived in the neighbourhood this year, and now are fully aware of this appalling social housing arrangement, lack of suitable placement and management policies, and have asked for help. Two letters have been relayed to our state member early this month outlining the long-suffering neighbourhood concerns. The last family, together with many undesirable associates, were evicted several weeks ago, and the house boarded up. Despite this, on two occasions, squatters have broken in, some were arrested and some fled. Our community has had enough of such unsuitable recipients of this taxpayer-funded support. Duty of care by the providers should not only extend to those needing help, but to the society who's copping the backlash and who's demographic changes over time. Our neighbourhood believes this is one social housing property that's had its day and should now revert to residential housing. WE took our grandson into town today via the Stockton ferry. We were there about 10.30am. First thing, we went to the loo near the light rail. Of course, it was closed so I tried the one near the ferry terminal. Once again, closed. Lucky the Brewery was open. Next we did a loop on the light rail. It was good. The sad part was most of the shops down Hunter Street were closed and for a work day you might have thought it was a Sunday. One thing for sure is COVID has scared a lot of people away. WISHING Paul Lobb all the best for the future. Apart from his sacking being an exercise in cost cutting, they have lost a good bloke and a talented reporter who gave freely to our community. Is it just me but watching the nightly news is painful with the "teething problems" at the new facility. Maybe the sacking of some behind the scenes staff may be coming back to haunt Nine? I AM shocked, bewildered and saddened to hear of Paul Lobb's recent sacking. After Ray Dineen, (who I was also sad to lose) I found Paul to be an excellent and very professional journalist and newsreader who always had a huge smile on his face. He always had a gentle persona, and he and Natasha made a great team together on NBN. Please bring him back as we need him and miss him dearly. RATHER than directing invective at the remaining NBN anchors, it would be a better idea for people to buy a minimum parcel of Nine Entertainment shares (ASX code NEC) to qualify them to attend the next AGM. Then get up in question time and tell the directors exactly how Newcastle feels about Lobby being sacked. WHAT exactly was the point of double vaccination passports in a state 'freed of restrictions' a week ago when the Boxing Day match between the Jets and the Wanderers was a behind closed doors event. As a longstanding Jets member, faithfully re-signed for this season, it seems a little preposterous. As a medico I see the confusion in the eyes of my patients each time the goal posts are shifted. An outdoor event in a large stadium, likely a quarter filled. Where was the logic in this approach? Seriously. WHEN COVID first hit our shores, the government closed our international borders, which I believe, as well as being an island nation, saved us from the worst of the virus. Yet when this latest wave of the virus omicron started its march around the world, seemingly flying in the face of the vaccine, Australia opened its borders to international travel. It seems a no-brainer that this is what has kick- started this latest wave of infection, which is the worst it has ever been and yet they tell us the plan is working.

