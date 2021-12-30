news, court-and-crime,

Almost 100 extra police officers will be on the streets of Newcastle from this afternoon and into tonight as the city gets ready to ring-in 2022. People are expected to gather in numbers in venues and around the harbour to mark the end of the year, with a fireworks show set for 9pm. Newcastle City Police District commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told the Newcastle Herald that 90 extra officers would be on duty to help keep the celebrations safe. Detective Inspector Humphrey said police would monitor open spaces, licensed venues and would respond to "unruly parties". "We anticipate some crowds will get out for the fireworks," he said. "Everything is compounded by the risk of COVID infection, so we're asking people, where they can, to maintain a little bit of social distancing and wear a mask - have a bit of self-responsibility around their health. "Have fun, but if you become unruly we will intervene early. We're not the fun police but bear in mind there are standards of behaviour. "Look after each other. If someone's had too much to drink, get them home - don't just let them run riot around the city, because they will get to meet my staff and the outcome won't be good." Meanwhile a police operation continues on the region's roads until January 3. Double demerit penalties remain in force for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences. "Police will be out in force on our roads and at events ... right across the state to make sure everyone rings in the New Year safely," Deputy Premier Paul Toole said. "I also ask people to be respectful and courteous to our police, who won't be out celebrating with family and friends, but will be working around the clock to keep everyone safe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/8bfd3da0-7396-4abe-9fc5-4dba3f85f19f.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg