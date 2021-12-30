news, court-and-crime,

Police are appealing for public information following an armed robbery on the Central Coast this week. Two men with their faces covered entered a service station on the Central Coast Highway, West Gosford, about 1.30am on Wednesday, where they jumped the counter and threatened the 26-year-old attendant with a knife before stealing cash and cigarettes. Police have been told the pair punched the man several times before running out of the store, heading north towards Young Street. Officers from Brisbane Water Police District attended and established a crime scene. A short time later, detectives from Brisbane Water Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The two men are described as being aged in their early 20s, about 180cm tall, with a slim build. The two men were wearing hoods, gloves and ski masks. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gosford Police Station on 4323 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/2790dec3-1bbc-4069-809e-955c83188418.jpg/r8_247_3364_2143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg