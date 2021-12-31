newsletters, editors-pick-list, NYE, Newcastle, what's on

NEWCASTLE venues are open for business and primed to bring in 2022 with New Year's Eve revellers but are not anticipating large crowds. COVID-19 restrictions will cut numbers to half their usual capacity for pubs and clubs. Many people are choosing to err on the side of caution and staying home our outdoors due to climbing case numbers in the Hunter, making for a likely quieter New Year's Eve. Some venues were booked out as of midday Thursday, with staff busily setting up decorations and taking bookings well into the afternoon, fully prepared to abide by their COVID-safety plans and restrictions. Sydney Junction Hotel licensee Jay Pring said the COVID environment had been challenging but they were ready to make the most of bringing in the New Year. "We're planning our usual New Year's Eve party atmosphere," Mr Pring said. "Obviously because of COVID we have a fairly strict COVID action plan in place with social distancing, restricted numbers, masks in the venue if you're moving around or standing up, QR sign-in on arrival. We've done a deep clean of the venue, we do that once a week, a full COVID spray down, and our team is being tested every couple of days." The venue will hold up to 400 people, compared to a full house which is up to 800 patrons, he said, and they will have extra security staff on "to make sure people are aware of what's required". "So it'll impact our numbers but we're open for business, that's the main thing." Argyle House, which closed its doors on December 11 following an outbreak linked to a 'prom night' event at the nightclub, will be open for business. Mick Starkey, owner of the Customs House Hotel and the Stag and Hunter, said that while capacity would be halved due to COVID restrictions, they were taking plenty of bookings for their ticketed set menu, black and gold-themed event at Customs House and he was hoping people would be out and about. "We will be doing our best to ensure that everyone that has bravely come out to enjoy themselves can do that, that's for sure," Mr Starkey said. "It won't be crazy, we will be doing half of what we normally do so it's hard to get too excited but we will make sure people have a good night." Andrew MacDonald, owner of The Signal Box in Newcastle, said he was not expecting large numbers of people to come into town but they were open for business. "We're a bit unsure about how busy it will actually be," he said. "The original forecast was for 30,000 people, I can't see that many people being around. I think the public are moderating their own behaviour in Newcastle right now." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

