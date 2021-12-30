Man suffers serious burns after fuel ignites at the pump at Toronto

news, local-news,

A man has been airlifted from John Hunter Hospital, where he was understood to have arrived in a serious to critical condition, after suffering extensive burns while refuelling a vehicle at Toronto earlier Thursday. Paramedics initially treated the man at the scene of a petrol station just before noon after emergency services arrived to find petrol had ignited as the man was refilling a vehicle. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the 59-year-old suffered serious burns to his face, chest and arms, and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment. Around 5.30pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an urgent inter-hospital transfer to fly the man to Royal North Shore Hospital. A spokesperson for the helicopter service said the aircraft's critical care medical team stabilised the man prior to the flight. He was expected to undergo specialist treatment on arrival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/98879016-faf4-47df-97f7-4b2f18a5bc47.JPG/r4_189_2011_1323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg