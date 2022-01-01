It was a year to remember for sport in the Hunter. There was big-time boxing when Tim Tszyu came to town. The Matildas returned to Newcastle and their adoring fans packed McDonald Jones Stadium. And the world's best surfers arrived in Merewether for as the city hosted a WSL event for the first - and perhaps only - time. In between, were all the national and local competitions this regions knows and loves. Here's to another big year in 2022. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
TRY TIME: Parramatta's Maika Sivo scores against the Knights. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
TSZYUCASTLE: Tim Tszyu on the attack against Stevie Spark at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
SHADOW BOXER: Sakio Bika preparing for his next bout. Picture: Marina Neil
HOWZAT: Belmont skipper Marcus Hainsworth in the NDCA grand final against Wests at Harker Oval. Picture: Marina Neil
FLYING: Carissa Moore in the WSL final at Merewether. Picture: Marina Neil
GOLDEN GOAL: Matildas star Kyah Simon celebrates at McDonald Jones Stadium. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
GOOD KNIGHT: Lachlan Fitzgibbon leads the way as the Knights celebrate a big win. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
FLIPPING OUT: Brazilian superstar Italo Ferreira in the WSL final at Merewether. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
IN CONTROL: Newcastle Jets' Lucas Mauragis shows poise against Perth Glory. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
ON THE RUN: Newcastle City's Brooklyn Perry drives the Blues forward against Cardiff at Hawkins Oval. Picture: Jonathan Carroll
CLEARING PUNCH: The keeper flies in the NPL clash between Charlestown and Edgeworth. Picture: Marina Neil
THAT'S RACING: Champion Newcastle trainer Kris Lees after the running of The Hunter at Broadmeadow. Picture: Peter Lorimer
THAT'S OUT: Newcastle Blasters keeper Ben Balcomb gets the run-out against Lake Mac Attack. Picture: Peter Lorimer
FACE TIME: A mistimed header in the WNPL clash between Magic and Azzurri. Picture: Marina Neil