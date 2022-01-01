sport, local-sport, newcastleherald, sports, photos

It was a year to remember for sport in the Hunter. There was big-time boxing when Tim Tszyu came to town. The Matildas returned to Newcastle and their adoring fans packed McDonald Jones Stadium. And the world's best surfers arrived in Merewether for as the city hosted a WSL event for the first - and perhaps only - time. In between, were all the national and local competitions this regions knows and loves. Here's to another big year in 2022.

