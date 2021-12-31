sport, local-sport,

THERE'S an old framed photograph that takes pride and place in Adam Ruggari's shed at Sawyers Gully. It's from the Inter City Pace final of 1975, won by his late grandfather Barry Matterson. Almost three months on from Matterson's death and nearly half a century since Ace High claimed line honours for the trainer, Ruggari finds himself gunning for the same feature at Maitland Harness Racing Club. Ruggari has qualified not one, but two runners for Sunday's group 3 decider, with stablemates Far Out Bro and Major Dan vying for $30,600 in prizemoney after both recorded heat victories at the same track earlier this week. "It's a great race to win," Ruggari told the Newcastle Herald. "My grandfather won it 100 years ago. Well, not quite, but a long time ago. I've got the photo up in my shed. Ace High was the horse. It would be great to win it." IN THE NEWS: Matterson, who was aged 85, played a significant role in Ruggari's life and the grandson recently said "I have learnt everything I know from pop". Ruggari reckons Inter City Pace chances have been few and far between throughout his career, making this weekend's dual shot even more significant as the 2022 season gets underway. "I reckon this is my first one [final]. Maybe one before, with a mare called Super Seattle, but not many. One or two max," he said. Each of the horses are new additions to the Hunter Valley. Far Out Bro had been a regular at Menangle and was bound for America, but is now with Ruggari targeting the next group 1 Regional Championship series at Newcastle. The five-year-old was the fastest Inter City Pace qualifier, completing the 2422 metre journey in two minutes, 59.8 seconds. New Zealand-born Major Dan, part owned by Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker, only landed with Ruggari last week. NSW premiership winner Cameron Hart scores the drive for Major Dan while Tamworth's Tom Ison remains on Far Out Bro. As of Friday afternoon, Jack Trainor's heat winner Chevron Art was listed as the $3.60 favourite on TAB fixed odds. Roclea Ruler, from the Chapple stable at Louth Park, was the rank outside at $126. During the week officials gave the green light for the general public to attend Sunday's Inter City Pace meeting at Maitland Showground after crowds were locked out of Tuesday's heats amid the region's latest COVID outbreak. Meanwhile, the Newcastle Harness Racing Club premierships have been taken out by Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey and Maitland driver Brad Elder with the 2021 season officially wrapping up on December 31. Newcastle International Paceway will host back-to-back Friday night programs on January 7 and 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/9b0e5c49-272b-421e-a7f0-c49e3e307ecc.jpg/r783_846_4894_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg