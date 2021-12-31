sport, local-sport,

SCONE trainer Rodney Northam expects Fritz's Factor to run well second up as she continues her return from a 12-month, surgery-induced spell. The six-year-old mare will contest The Agency Real Estate Handicap (1100 metres) at Randwick's Kensington track on Saturday having finished last of 11 in the state capital on December 18. "I'm really happy with her. She blew the cobwebs out first up and I thought she ran quite well," Northam told the Newcastle Herald. "She was angling for a run and couldn't quite get it, but she probably wasn't going well enough first up to charge through it. "She wasn't fully extended, which is never a bad thing first up, and it means we haven't bottomed her out. "I expect her to come on nicely second up and run a nice race. 1100 is the right distance and hopefully the track is drying out." Fritz's Factor strung together three straight wins towards the end of 2020 - Gosford and Warren and Scone - before undergoing what Northam described as "a bit of joint surgery". "She had 12 months off so we gave her plenty of time to get over that. She's nice and sound and hopefully races on for another season," he said. Reece Jones has the ride on Fritz's Factor again, but as part of an all-but full book across the 10-race metropolitan meeting. Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has Countofmontecristo in the $130,000 Maroubra Mile (1550m) at Kensington on Saturday, however, opted to take Strange Charm north to Doomben instead. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: