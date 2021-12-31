sport, local-sport,

SHE'S THE CULPRIT skipper Glen Picasso says a relieved crew treated this year's Sydney To Hobart "like a marathon not a sprint" after completing a chaotic race on New Year's Eve. Picasso and his 11 teammates, all hailing from either Newcastle or Lake Macquarie yacht clubs, were celebrating in the Tasmanian capital on Friday after sailing into Constitution Dock around 7:30am. They finished 29th for line honours and second in the fully crewed PHS division. It comes after almost half the 2021 fleet, which started at 88 in Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day, withdrew throughout the week. There were at least 38 retirements recorded, including fellow local entries Wonderland, Rogue Wave and Mako. Picasso, who has now sailed around half of his dozen Sydney To Hobart races on board She's The Culprit, said it was "a big relief and a big achievement" to reach the finish line after such rough conditions and a COVID-interrupted preparation. "Just to get to Hobart is our focus most of the time and to actually get here is a big relief and a big achievement," Picasso told the Newcastle Herald. "Especially with all the restrictions in the build up and the conditions we had. We'd had very little time on the boat together so I'm very proud of the crew." Picasso took a cautious approach in the early stages of the race, paying dividends down the line. "Our start was really conservative to make sure we were out of the thick of it. It was nice to race out of the heads and then all of a sudden 'bash' straight into that southerly. We reefed down early and lost a little bit of time, but we treated it like a marathon not a sprint and just tried to be one step ahead," he said. Picasso reported no damage to the vessel saying "it looks like we just left Newcastle". He was uncommitted about racing the Sydney To Hobart again in 2022, but reckons "I always say this is my last one". Rebecca Connor's Wonderland, out of Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC), had radio issues and pulled out of this year's Sydney To Hobart. She eventually turned around and found port in the NSW town of Bermagui. Port Stephens Yacht Club's Rogue Wave (boat damage), part of the inaugural two-handed section, and NCYC's Mako (damaged mainsail) also didn't finish. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/e3a10634-6a08-4800-9d2c-788fd50d73fa.jpg/r0_164_960_706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg