EVERY time there's an election, I repeat, every time there's an election, at least one political party brings up the high speed rail line, either from Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to Brisbane and on this occasion Sydney to Newcastle. Do politicians think that we, the voting public, are idiots. This old chestnut comes with a promise it will happen, and, like every other time, once elected it disappears again only to be dragged out again at the next election. Cost becomes the catch-cry as to why it never gets off the ground. You politicians should look at the future of this country and start building things to enhance the future of the community in which we live. If Japan and other countries which are destabilised by constant earthquakes build these systems, surely this country can build a fast rail system despite the cost, which would probably pay for itself in the future and give our employment prospects a big boost. Ditch the hype about this rail system and get on with building it or shut the door and forget it. Look forward to more empty promises throughout this election campaign. FOR once I agree with Ian Kirkwood on his article regarding the Newcastle city centre ('Our city's heart needs a kickstart', Herald, 1/1). I worked at the polling centre in the city in the lead-up to the recent local government elections. I tried driving into the city and parking. I found lots of problems with road congestion, expensive parking and dodging the parking inspectors. So I ended up parking about a kilometre out of the city and walking in to work each day. What struck me was how dead the centre of the city was. There's not much to attract visitors into town, much more to offer at the major shopping complexes in the suburbs. Here's my suggestion on how it could be improved, rather radical so I'm not expecting it to come about but ... how about completely closing a few streets in the centre to all but delivery traffic. Set up wide plazas with lots of shade and seating, mini gardens, fountains etc. Then establish a daily open air market filled with all sorts of specialty artisans, food stalls, and quirky sellers that could never survive in the big shopping malls. Create surprising little back alleys and quiet corners. Back it up with a big, easy to access parking station nearby (Broadmeadow) with a shuttle bus into the city centre running every 10 minutes. (sorry, for me the light rail is a lame duck). Make getting into town quick and easy, and make it a place where you would enjoy lingering. Everyone loves a market. I would go, something different to the bland copycat shopping malls where you fight to get a parking space. Lots of other cities (Hobart, for example) have done this to great success. I READ Ian Kirkwood's article with interest on Saturday morning. Yes it's true there are a lot of empty shops and offices in Newcastle CBD. This started to happen around the time of the earthquake. The earthquake didn't help the run-down mall but it helped to accentuate its demise. The growth of mega malls in the suburbs spelt the end of big shops in town. The city was dying. A vibrant new waterfront was sealed off from the dying part of the city with a disgusting and dirty train line. Now many years later the city is slowly kicking back into life. Yes Ian Kirkwood there are empty shops and empty offices. But I feel it's time we started to look at the good, get excited about the new buildings going up and stop selling Newcastle short. The city is looking the best it's ever looked. There are new restaurants opening up and a new city still being rebuilt from the tired old face of how it was. It's time to stop winging about what's shut and start celebrating what's open. I WRITE in response to Mr Frank Ward OAM, ("Another opportunity lost", Letters, 30/12), regarding social housing in the state electorate of Newcastle. I myself am an adamant believer in responsible social housing; always have and always will be. A favorite quote of mine is "Justice and humanity demand interference whenever the weak are being crushed by the strong". I'm certain a life member of the ALP such as Mr Ward can attribute this for me. My take on this situation is the potential opportunity was crushed due to ineffective leadership and lobbying from the state member for Newcastle. I see the amplification of the incumbent's shortcomings by not identifying in advance and promoting the potential social housing opportunity or even effectively interfering in the situation. The main role of an elected representative is to identify and demand the government of the day to do whatever is in their constituents best interests. This is yet another example of reactive mediocrity at the expense of the workers. As I'm sure Newcastle's Labor preselectors would appreciate, a government of the day is only as effective as it's opposition members. Hopefully these preselectors are watching and looking for a strong and proactive representative from within their city hall ranks for Newcastle come 2023. I CAN appreciate the need for some changes to the rules of isolation and testing for COVID-19 as the virus changes. Fair enough. There is always the balance of practicality versus effectiveness and speed. But please tell me how Scott Morrison's latest message makes any sense whatsoever "A close contact will be someone who has spent four hours or more with a confirmed case in a household or household-like setting, such as a residential care facility." Even when we were advised in early 2020 that the virus was mainly transmitted by droplets we were told that 15 minutes was the limit on contact tracing. Now we all know it is mainly spread through the air, as Donald Trump was clearly advised back then with his "You only have to breathe it" . Do the current rule makers, be they politicians or the 'stifled' medical experts, seriously think that four hours can be believable and credible or just an excuse to ease insurmountable pressure on the testing, tracing and isolation system? The cat seems well and truly out of the bag. I wish well to all those in support of our health system. I hope, like many, that 2022 is a miracle turning point. SHORT TAKES MUST be a federal election coming up. Mr Albanese is promising to give us a fast train to Sydney. This gets raised at every election and nothing has ever happened. Not even Labor voters would fall for this one again. COME on Scott Morrison - give us the tools and we'll finish the job. Just like the start of COVID, not enough testing available and not enough rapid anitgen tests. TO Robert Tacon (Short Takes, 31/12), I am truly pleased to read the lucky card that you have drawn in regards to your health and longevity however not all as they grow older are in your position. Yes, I am 70 but I also continue to work as a community nurse. I feel lucky that at the moment I can continue to do this. Nursing has been a huge part of my life. I see older people in many different circumstances and while I am guided by your wise words it saddens me to say that despite making good lifestyle and health decisions, not all age in ways that ensures their lives are enjoyable. My letter was written in response to seeing sad stories and yes, feeling very limited by how the ageing process is changing my life. Maybe it is a matter of acceptance of the evolution of the human existence as we age. Yes I see some very happy and relatively speaking healthy 90 year olds but may I say, they are the minority. As my closing paragraph pointed out my message was to say, enjoy your life in your youth because it does change irrevocably with the passage of time. AFTER reading the article "Pistol-whipped in robbery", (Herald, 30/12), I wondered if anyone will try to turn this assault in a pub into a statistic of "alcohol- related violence". TO John Arnold (Letters, 30/12), NSW runs a perfectly good education system. School fees are a bare minimum and affordable to all. Catholic Education also runs a good system of education. Fees are high, but you have a choice as to whether to spend big or spend small. The government also runs a system of public transport, but doesn't subsidise you for using your car. Choice is up to the participant. PETER Dutton's stint as health minister lasted just over a year. For the record, he was voted as the worst health minister in 35 years, in a poll run by the Australian doctor magazine. But Liberal politicians are no friends of Medicare. Quite possibly the next leader of this country. INTERESTING to note that the anti-vaccination brigade don't really seem to have important roles in everyday society. Perhaps a double-shift with my partner in a palliative care ward or comforting confused and upset dementia patients who don't understand why the facility is in lockdown might cause a change in their outlook. Or wearing PPE all day. But I doubt it because with the anti-vaccination freedom brigade it's all about them. They are more important than the 95 per cent of real Australians.

