ENTER NOW: Email photoprize@austcommunitymedia.com.au (maximum five photos, as JPEG attachments). Include your name, address, phone number, photo title, and a brief description of the image explaining who or what is in the picture as well as the date and location. "Nothing lasts forever, and so you have to get out and capture it while you can." They're the words of wisdom that Megan Willis shared last year after this spectacular shot of dawn at Merewether snared her top honours in one of the region's biggest photographic competitions. Now it's your turn. The Newcastle Herald and other Australian Community Media newspapers across the Hunter are searching again for our best backyard photographer. The annual Hunter Photography Prize is open to residents of the Hunter Region. As in previous years, to be eligible your main source of income cannot be derived from photography. Photographs must either be taken in the region or feature Hunter people. You can take your pictures with anything ranging from a Box Brownie to your trusty smartphone. The overall winner will collect the 2021 Hunter Photography Prize. Our judges will select the winner as well as a highly commended entrant. The judges' decisions are final. A readers' choice award will be voted via newcastleherald.com.au. A selection of entries will be published in print editions and/or on the websites of the Herald and other mastheads, including the Maitland Mercury, Port Stephens Examiner, Singleton Argus, Cessnock's Advertiser, Dungog Chronicle, Muswellbrook Chronicle, Scone Advocate and Hunter Valley News. Winners receive camera prize packages from Domayne @ Harvey Norman Kotara. The judges' selection receives a Canon EOS 200D Mark II camera kit with a 18-55mm lens (valued at $900), plus 700 prints, while people's choice will receive a Olympus E-PL8 with a 14-42mm lens ($750), plus 400 prints. By entering the competition, a person is stating the photograph was taken by them and that they own the copyright. The photographer gives Australian Community Media and the associated titles permission to publish their submitted photographs in any form, including print, online, book, calendar or exhibition. The photographer retains the copyright. To enter: email photoprize@austcommunitymedia.com.au (maximum five photos, as JPEG attachments). Include your name, address, phone number, photo title, and a brief description of the image explaining who or what is in the picture as well as the date and location. Write your name and "Hunter Photography Prize" in the subject field. Please note that not all photo entries will be published. Photos must be minimum 500KB and maximum of 2MB. Australian Community Media reserves the right to crop a photograph. The judges will include Newcastle Herald senior photographer Simone De Peak, Newcastle Herald editor Heath Harrison, Newcastle Herald senior deputy editor Xavier Mardling, Newcastle Herald deputy editor Matt Carr and Newcastle Herald digital journalist Simon McCarthy, as well as Hunter Communities editor Anna Wolf. The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday January 20, 2022.

