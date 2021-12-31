community,

It was a subdued sign-off to a long year. Wharf Road, where revellers in years past were shoulder-to-shoulder in their thousands, was all but empty Friday afternoon. A morning which saw almost 2000 COVID cases announced in the region became a balmy and breezy evening at the waterfront. The jumping castles were down, and the sparse fair stalls made a small trade from the few passing families making their way to Foreshore Park for the fireworks. But a quiet end to a difficult year turned out to be the perfect evening for East Maitland mother Sharlene Diamond and her children, who spent their first Newcastle New Year's Eve inside the foreshore's VIP sensory retreat. "We used to go to the Maitland one, but I thought we would come down here for a change and it's excellent," Ms Diamond said. "I found this sensory space and there is never anything for children with disability. "(Other years,) if anyone felt uncomfortable, the other kids would have to just deal with it, but tonight we're having the best time because we get to sit back and relax - Zarah has some fairy floss - and the kids can wander while we're doing that. It's excellent." The enclosed garden, run to bookings by sensory artist and designer Bliss Cavanagh, has been booked out every year in its now four-year run. "It's very popular," Dr Cavanagh said, "It's about creating that base for families to come and go and enjoy the event in a stress-free environment." As most beat the heat with live music at the Queens Wharf Hotel, or decamped for the shade along the waterfront, Wharf Road was left all-but deserted. "We thought we would get here early because everyone would be here, and no one's here," Ms Diamond said. Undeterred by the state's most recent outbreak of COVID-19, Ms Diamond said she was concerned for her family but hoped things would get better in the new year. "We're scared for the little kids, but we're going to enjoy ourselves," she said. "Hopefully it will be over and we can kick COVID in 2022. We've had two years of it. We don't need any longer. It's the first time we have been out, really. I have a mask, I'm vaccinated, and just happy for the kids to have a good night and somewhere where we can be." Case numbers had more than doubled in the local health district overnight, while the state's growing outbreak claimed six lives as cases rose above 21,000. The shock spike in cases came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday afternoon announced changes in the way Australia would deal with COVID-19 cases and close contacts in order to reduce the burden on testing clinics. On Wharf Road, Ashley Gore and his family had come from Sandgate to an unfamiliar New Year's Eve in Newcastle. "There's not much here this year," he said. "Two years ago, it was packed along here." Mr Gore had brought his family, partner Ashleigh and children Ariyah, Willow and Kai - and was keen for life to return to some normality: "Everything has got to open up," he said, "Hopefully 2022 gets better." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/88dca1fd-3f34-429d-9774-e48ea1a6e934.jpeg/r0_191_3964_2431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg