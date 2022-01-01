news, court-and-crime,

NSW Police were generally pleased with minimal arrests on New Year's Eve, but one beloved Swansea pet spent the night in a pyrotechnic ordeal when he became trapped under his home while taking refuge from the sounds of fireworks. Firefighters from Belmont came to the aid of nine-year-old family pet Buster around 7.50am, who when spooked by the sounds of fireworks overnight, fled underneath his home where he became stuck for around 11 hours. Buster was quickly and safely freed from his predicament, and while on the scene firefighters were able to install smoke detectors in the bedrooms of the home as a fire safety measure. Meanwhile, as coronavirus cases across the state surged above 21,000 on Friday, and rising to more than 22,000 on Saturday, crowds were down on traditional New Year festivities across Newcastle. Across the state, police arrested 128 people with 45 move-on directions were issued, with Assistant Commissioner Peter Thurtell noting a multi-unit operation had seen revellers enter the new year safely. "It was still disappointing to see some people being reckless and disregarding the rules, with police giving move-on directions and making arrests on multiple occasions," he said. "I would like to thank those members of the community who made their plans COVID-safe and celebrated the beginning of 2022 responsibly, in what we hope is a better year for everyone." While attendance was down at the Newcastle Foreshore, crowds packed along the waterfront on a warm and windy evening for the annual fireworks display. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, delivered an upbeat new year's message despite the tremendous challenges facing the country as COVID-19 rips through the nation. "That is why, despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we're safer," he said on Friday. "We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from COVID anywhere in the world." He added that having one of the strongest advanced economies in the world to come through COVID also gave confidence for what lies ahead. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was also positive in his brief New Year's message, while acknowledging 2021 had been "really tough" with people often isolated for long periods. "So let's hope 2022 brings health and happiness for all and a much easier time. Have a happy New Year," he said. Their messages on the last day of 2021 came as the nation recorded almost 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for the latest 24-hour reporting period. with reporting from AAP

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n8uGJwMg95DiH9D4L9ShGa/c23e541a-610a-43b7-bf77-a245fc7a4850.png/r0_245_768_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg