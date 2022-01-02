newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tweasers from the medical kit weren't enough to complete a makeshift radio repair and despite being "complete gutted" by Wonderland's Sydney To Hobart withdrawal skipper Rebecca Connor remains proud of her crew's efforts in some "hellish conditions". The Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) entry reached Bass Strait last week having already navigated the worst of southerlies, storms and seas, but after failing to make a scheduled call to race officials Connor decided to retire the boat from the 2021 event. "I'm completely gutted by it," Stockton-based Connor told the Newcastle Herald from port in Bermagui. "We got through the worst it fairly happily and the boat was in great condition. It was rough and it was tough ... but the boat and crew were working so beautifully. "We were managing to get out of holes in Bass Strait and making good way. To have the radio play up and not be able to meet the race requirement scheduled calls, it was a terrible decision to have to make but one we had to." Almost half of the fleet, which started at 88 in Sydney on Boxing Day, pulled out during competition. This included fellow NCYC vessel Mako (damaged mainsail) and Port Stephens Yacht Club's Rogue Wave (autopilot issue), which contested the inaugural two-handed division. She's The Culprit, a syndicate out of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie yacht clubs, finished 29th overall for line honours and second in the full crewed PHS section. Connor, who made her Sydney To Hobart debut on Wonderland in 2019, reckons water on board the Beneteau Oceanis 473 early in the piece was ultimately the problem. "We had no rigging issues, no hull issues, just what I believe was the size of a 20 cent piece on the radio unit," she said. "We had it certified before leaving a couple of weeks ago and had made our scheduled calls without issue at all. "During the storms and that rough sea we did get water on board in behind the navigation panel and I think that caused the issue." Sydney To Hobart rules require two daily radio calls per entry. Wonderland's crew tried to fix the problem but ultimately Connor opted to turn around on Wednesday, having been expected to finish at Constitution Dock a couple of hours before the New Year's Eve deadline. "We pulled the radio apart. There were soldering irons going on and tweasers from the medical kit, we did out best but weren't able to fix it," she said. "We could have continued but we would have been disqualified. Also, Bass Strait isn't the safest place to be without a radio." Connor feels like she would "probably" do another Sydney To Hobart but was uncommitted about 2022. Wonderland will now aim for multiple NCYC series, Sail Port Stephens and the Whitsunday races.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/15fe7f47-3514-4b17-ab0c-bf2774b70efd.jpg/r2_181_958_721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg