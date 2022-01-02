Price unfazed about 'mistakes' in prologue

sport, local-sport,

Toby Price knows "there's a long way to go" and was unfazed about finishing eighth in the Dakar Rally's race prologue in Saudi Arabia on New Year's Day. The two-time champion, a former Hunter resident now based on the Gold Coast, admits he "made a couple of little mistakes" but was "looking forward" to the main event over the next fortnight. "Made a couple of little mistakes with the rolling hills where I thought there was a little bit of a drop but they were quite smooth," Price posted on social media on Saturday. "All in all it's the first day and there's a long way to go. Looking forward to what the week will bring." Endurance motorcyclist Price, 34, says the expectation for 2022 is a third title in the famed competition. "Our expectation, as always, you want to win the race," Price told Dakar Rally media over the weekend. "We'll wait and see what the next 12 days of racing will bring and hopefully it's a good strong race for us. If we can stay on two wheels and be, we'll see where that puts us." Price won the event in 2016 and 2019. More recently he was third in 2020. Last year he retired from the race because of injury. Fellow Aussie entry Daniel Sanders powered into an early lead at the Dakar Rally after winning the race prologue and opening a one-minute gap over his pursuers. The 27-year-old from Victoria, who made a big impact on his debut at last year's race by finishing top rookie and fourth overall in the two-wheel class, started the year in brilliant style on Saturday in one of motorsport's most celebrated and toughest endurance races. "It's cool to win my first Dakar special," declared the rider from the rural town of Three Bridges who's known throughout the off-road sport as 'Chucky'. "I was really comfortable in the stage, the bike was handling unreal. It's cool to show some speed, but now the navigation has to start tomorrow." On his KTM 450 and representing the Spanish GasGas factory team, Sanders impressively negotiated the tough dunes and dirt tracks on the opening slog to Ha'il in the north west of Saudi Arabia to finish 60 seconds clear of Chile's Pablo Quintanilla. "I knew I had to be fast in the prologue. If there's not too much navigation, I knew I could be in the top 3 or 5," Sanders said after the 19-kilometre sprint leg.

