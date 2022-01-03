news, local-news,

FOR many of us, the week following Christmas is a chance to recharge our batteries after a long and demanding year. This wasn't the case for one Charlestown man, who spent the lead up to 2022 at sea. Aboard the Young Endeavour, which served as a radio relay support vessel, Jayden Harrod, 24, ended last year as part of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. "The first two days we sailed south into southerly 30 knot wind gusts and three metre swells," Mr Harrod said. "Our transition back to life at sea was uncomfortable as the crew was challenged with being cold, wet, sea sick, and tossed side to side in our bunks as we slept." The Young Endeavour is a sailing experience open to 16 to 23-year-olds. They run 20 voyages per year which usually last 11 days. Mr Harrod described the experience as a "fun, yet challenging" hands on, tall ship experience under the "engaging" guidance of the Royal Australia Navy. "Working as a team among fellow young Australians, there's heaps of opportunities to step outside of your comfort zone, develop new skills, and embrace the beauty of life at sea." Mr Harrod's first experience on board the Young Endeavour was a voyage from Cairns to Airlie Beach in 2018. "We had a blast island hopping around the Whitsundays as we practiced setting sails, climbing aloft, and swimming calm seas," he said. "It was a pivotal moment which lead me to move back to Newcastle. I use a lot of the leadership skills I learned onboard day to day, which has lead to leadership positions professionally. As my friends can confirm, I reference moments and nautical lingo from the ship a little too often." The Sydney to Hobart voyage saw 14 alumni re-join the crew for the five day journey. "During our watches we keep look out of other vessels, do hourly maintenance rounds, stay on course by taking the helm, and adjust any sails as the wind direction changes," he said. Mr Harrod said after the initial, less than desirable conditions, they woke to calm waters and a gentle wind on day three, approaching Bass Strait. "Conditions remained ideal for the rest of the journey to Hobart as we passed many dolphins, great white sharks, whales, seals, albatross, and even a huge sun fish as we sit aloft the mast spotting racing yachts afar," he said. "We even got a chance to pull out the rope swing and go for a chilly ocean dip at Wineglass Bay." Mr Harrod said after a challenging year of lockdowns and cancelled plans, it felt great to "forget about COVID for a week" on board the Young Endeavour. "My biggest takeaway from the experience is the reminder to learn from discomfort and be grateful when things are going well." In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/6439feda-7ab1-48e8-8ddd-8f05c3975fd2.jpeg/r10_493_4022_2760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg