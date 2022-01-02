coronavirus,

There were 18,278 new COVID-19 cases detected in NSW in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Saturday evening. NSW Health have reported a slight decrease on new cases detected compared to the 24-hour reporting period before. In the same reporting period there were sadly, two deaths. 83 people are currently in Intensive Care Units across the state, 24 of these people are on ventilators and 1066 people in hospital with coronavirus. The latest victims of the virus are two men. A man in his 80s from South Western Sydney died at Concord Hospital, and a man from his western Sydney in his 90s also died. Both had received two doses of the vaccine. There were 90,019 tests conducted in the Saturday reporting period. Read also: COVID-19 case attended PM press conference In vaccination news, 95 per cent of over 16-year-old population in the state have received their first dose and 93.6 per cent have received their second dose. Of the 12 to 15 year-old age bracket, 81.5 per cent of the population have had their first dose and 78.2 per cent have had their second dose. Read also: Subdued celebrations as Sydney begins 2022 Of the 18,278 cases reported, the Local Health District (LHD) breakdown is as follows.

