NSW COVID-19: Sunday, January 2
There were 18,278 new COVID-19 cases detected in NSW in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Saturday evening. NSW Health have reported a slight decrease on new cases detected compared to the 24-hour reporting period before.
In the same reporting period there were sadly, two deaths. 83 people are currently in Intensive Care Units across the state, 24 of these people are on ventilators and 1066 people in hospital with coronavirus.
The latest victims of the virus are two men. A man in his 80s from South Western Sydney died at Concord Hospital, and a man from his western Sydney in his 90s also died. Both had received two doses of the vaccine.
There were 90,019 tests conducted in the Saturday reporting period.
Read also: COVID-19 case attended PM press conference
In vaccination news, 95 per cent of over 16-year-old population in the state have received their first dose and 93.6 per cent have received their second dose.
Of the 12 to 15 year-old age bracket, 81.5 per cent of the population have had their first dose and 78.2 per cent have had their second dose.
Read also: Subdued celebrations as Sydney begins 2022
Of the 18,278 cases reported, the Local Health District (LHD) breakdown is as follows.
- 3,740 are from South Western Sydney LHD
- 3,336 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD
- 2,961 are from Western Sydney LHD
- 1,999 are from Northern Sydney LHD
- 1,918 are from Sydney LHD
- 1,342 are from Hunter New England LHD
- 780 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD
- 414 are from the Central Coast LHD
- 398 are from Illawarra and Shoalhaven LHD
- 322 are from Northern NSW LHD
- 289 are from Mid North Coast LHD
- 201 are from Murrumbidgee LHD
- 153 are from Western NSW LHD
- 123 are from Southern NSW LHD
- 13 are from Far West LHD
- 3 are in correctional settings
- 286 are yet to be assigned.