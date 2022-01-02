news, local-news, soldiers point, drowning, boat ramp

A SECOND body has been found in a submerged car near the Soldiers Point boat ramp. After initial reports that the body of a man had been found in the car, police have confirmed that a second body had been found. It is believed they were an elderly couple from Sydney. A recovery operation was conducted after emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30am following reports of a car in the water. Marine Area Command divers, aided by the SES, recovered the fully submerged hatchback. "We can confirm two bodies were recovered from the water along with the vehicle," Inspector Rob Post told the Newcastle Herald. "Investigations are underway into reasons why the vehicle became submerged." Two young men claim to have seen the car driving on the grassed area next to Soldiers Point Marina late Saturday night. Police have confirmed the vehicle in video footage taken by the young men, to be the same vehicle recovered from near the boat ramp. The Soldiers Point boat ramp will be closed until late this afternoon due to the operation. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HLS8hELXYzzpgPAWF8Wni5/08c38d3d-59ae-426e-9185-b7a8a7e936e8.JPG/r7_233_2993_1920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg