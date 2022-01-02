news, local-news,

THERE was a big fall in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Hunter New England region on the first day of 2022, with 1342 cases announced on Sunday. In the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night, there were 379 tested positive in Newcastle and 339 in Lake Macquarie. The total for the region was down 600 from the 1983 cases reported on Friday and 500 from the numbers announced on Saturday. It's unclear if that's a reflection of fewer tests. While local figures were not available, testing numbers in NSW to 8pm on the first day of 2022 were down to 90,019, a drop from 119,278 on New Year's Eve. Many testing stations across the region were closed on Saturday. There are now 50 people in Hunter New England hospitals with COVID-19, up from 45 the previous day. READ MORE: Protect yourself from COVID-19 ... because the PM's plan won't READ MORE: NSW: two deaths, slight fall in case numbers READ MORE: COVID Q&A: Expert says Omicron 'uncharted territory' Elsewhere in the region, there were 159 cases in Maitland, 84 in Cessnock, 72 in MidCoast, 71 in Port Stephens, 53 in Muswellbrook, 34 in Singleton, 23 in Upper Hunter and seven in Dungog. NSW has recorded another 18,278 COVID cases and two deaths as the state's huge outbreak continues to spread. There are now 1,066 people hospitalised with the virus, 83 of whom are in intensive care. The daily case number is also lower than Saturday's 22,577 infections when four deaths were recorded. The high case numbers come as Premier Dominic Perrottet continues to focus on hospitalisation and intensive care numbers rather than the daily case total. At the peak of the Delta outbreak, on September 21, there were 1266 people hospitalised with infections, and 244 in intensive care.

