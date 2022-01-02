Why Newcastle's Jason Sangha is a bolter for Australia's world champion T20 side

sport, cricket,

BARELY two weeks ago, he couldn't get a game for Sydney Thunder. Now Newcastle's Jason Sangha shapes as a genuine bolter for Australia's world champion T20 cricket side. The national selectors could scarcely have missed Sangha's stunning form since he was recalled to the Thunder batting line-up after an inexplicable absence of more than two years. In the space of 12 days, the 22-year-old peeled off scores of 39, 47, 56 not out and 91 not out - 233 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 116.5 with a strike rate of 146.5 (before last night's clash with Adelaide Strikers). And his runscoring spree could hardly have been more timely, considering the dilemma Australia's selectors will be facing in less than three months. Australia will send a squad to Pakistan in late February for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20 international. The first Test starts on March 3 and the tour concludes with the T20 on April 5. Meanwhile, Australia have also committed to playing three T20 internationals in New Zealand on March 17, 18 and 20. The double-booking is expected to create opportunities in the T20 side, given that World Cup winners David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are certain to be sent to Pakistan. There has also been speculation that Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell could be named in the Test squad. While the likes Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques are tipped to be at the head of the queue for T20 selection, Sangha could well find himself in the mix if his form continues. As former Test champion Mark Waugh said of Sangha on Foxtel: "Some of that ball striking was as good as we've seen this season." Co-commentator Brad Haddin added: "He's shown his class and last night he showed he's got a power game, too." Sangha is a former Australian under-19 captain who has played numerous games for Cricket Australia XIs, famously scoring a century at the age of 18 against the England tourists in Townsville four years ago. But the former Wallsend and Toronto junior is yet to receive a senior Australian cap. Delighted as he was with his 55-ball, unbeaten 91 in Adelaide on Friday night, Sangha sounded hungry for more. "It's nice that I scored some runs early in the year, but it's really important that I carry this momentum into the back end of the year," he said. "Hopefully we can keep winning games with the Thunder." Sangha revealed it wasn't confirmed until an hour before play started that the game would proceed, after a host of COVID-enforced withdrawals. "No doubt it was hectic and chaotic but this is the world we're living in at the moment," he said. "You've got to be very adaptable and flexible ... I'm really glad we got the game in."

