Police, lifeguards urge caution after spate of drownings across NSW

Police and Surf Life Saving NSW are urging people to be extra careful around the water after a series of recent drownings across the state - including the death of a toddler at Lake Macquarie at Christmas. Four rock fishermen have died in NSW in recent days, the latest being a 21-year-old man in the Illawarra region on Sunday, and there have been several rescues to start 2022. The series of rock fisherman drownings came after three-year-old Oscar Philp died at Rathmines on Christmas evening. The toddler was found face-down in Lake Macquarie and could not be revived. NSW Police Marine Area commander Superintendent Murray Reynolds said on Sunday afternoon that officers would continue to do everything in their power to keep people safe around the water. "These deaths are incredibly tragic. Our heart goes out to the loved ones of the people who recently lost their lives in the water," he said. Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce said the recent incidents were a timely reminder of how dangerous the water could be. "The start to the new year has presented an extremely challenging period for our volunteer lifesavers and lifeguards up and down the NSW coastline," Mr Pearce said. "Hot temperatures, challenging surf conditions and massive crowds all contributed to the busiest operational period in five years. The multiple rescues, resuscitations and fatalities we have seen this weekend are a tragic reminder that beach safety is of the utmost importance when you take a trip to the coastline."

