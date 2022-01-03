coronavirus,

The Hunter New England region recorded 1612 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, up by 270 cases compared with the previous day. The local health authority's latest figures, released on Monday morning, show that there are 8208 active cases in the region, with 65 people in hospital and four patients in intensive care. The Lake Macquarie and Newcastle local government areas continue to have the highest daily number of new cases, with 342 and 320 respectively. Maitland had 197 cases for the period, Cessnock had 143, Port Stephens had 141 and Singleton had 113. "Masks are currently mandatory in all non-residential indoor settings and we strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask in any situation where they cannot socially distance," Hunter New England Health said in a statement online on Monday. Tamworth local government area had 90 new cases, Mid Coast had 80, Moree Plains had 46, Muswellbrook had 32, Narrabri had 27, Upper Hunter had 23, Dungog had 20, Armidale had 15, Gunnedah had 11, Glen Innes and Inverell had four each and Liverpool Plains, Walcha, Tenterfield and Uralla each had one new case. It came on a day when there were four deaths and more than 20,000 new cases across NSW. NSW Health said 32 potential cases had been excluded from that figure pending further investigation. "Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested," the state's health authority said on Monday. "Interstate travellers and international arrivals are not required to have a PCR test and should instead undertake rapid antigen tests, as per the guidelines for the respective states and territories. "Symptomatic arrivals will be required to get a PCR as soon as possible and isolate until a negative result is received. "This applies to people who are fully or partially vaccinated, as well as those who are not vaccinated."

