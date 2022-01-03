Stats suggest Newcastle's Jason Sangha is having a ball in the BBL

sport, cricket,

HE is no longer on top of the Big Bash League batting averages, but Newcastle's Jason Sangha has now scaled the same lofty heights with his bowling statistics. Sangha suffered his first failure with the bat in Sydney Thunder's win against Adelaide Strikers on Sunday, dismissed for six by champion spinner Rashid Khan. That caused his batting average to plummet from a tournament-high 116.50 to 79.6, second only to Perth Scorchers star Mitch Marsh (85). But the 22-year-old then showed his versatility by taking 2-16 with his leg-spinners, including the prized scalp of former Test batsman Matt Renshaw for 30. That took him to three wickets in the tournament for 19 runs, giving him an average of 6.3 - the best in the BBL. While nobody is expecting the 22-year-old to maintain that strike rate, it is a reminder of his all-round capabilities. The former Australian under-19 captain has taken 12 wickets at 35.7 in his fledgling first-class career, including best figures of 3-19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/0e508e05-8409-4eb5-8c6a-1828860b523c.jpg/r2_194_3793_2336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg