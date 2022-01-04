sport, local-sport,

TOBY Price has embraced a "motocross" style track on stage two of this year's Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and caught up almost 15 minutes on the race leaders. The dual motorcycle champion, a former Hunter resident now based on the Gold Coast, recorded the fifth-best time in desert sands on Monday after heavy rain saw the planned marathon leg cancelled and moved from Al Artawiya. Instead, following the 338 kilometre course from Ha'il to Al Qaisumah, Price stopped the clock at three hours, 38 minutes and 20 seconds. This result saw the Australian endurance rider jump seven places to 15th overall, 32 minutes and 48 seconds behind frontrunner Sam Sunderland in the two-week endurance event. IN THE NEWS: "Honestly, the track today was really good," Price said in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. "It was all up in the sand and we had that fresh rain here that flooded the marathon stage. It was a good fun day. "It was kind of like a motocross track and because I was so far back it started to get chopped out, rutted out and bumpy. "It was good to ride with Shorty [US competitor Andrew Short] and battle with him a little bit all the way to the finish. "We got a good position and we've got another good start position for tomorrow. "Now we just wait and see what we can bring out on day three. "You've just got to stay consistent and stay there." Fellow countryman Daniel Sanders took a wrong turn on Monday which cost him the overall lead. The 27-year-old Victorian won the prologue and the first stage to take a three-minute advantage into the second leg. However, he suffered the same fate of many rivals when he misread the terrain and went the wrong way. "We missed a way point because we went one valley too far to the left," Sanders said. "We spent a fair bit of time there trying to find it. I lost about 20 minutes, so it was pretty crazy." That error meant Sanders finished 23rd in the stage to drop to third overall, three minutes and 29 seconds behind first. Sanders' teammate Sunderland took over the running with Frenchman Adrien van Beveren second. Spain's Joan Barreda won the stage. Molly Taylor, the first Australian woman to compete in the Dakar, remained in 10th place alongside compatriot Dale Moscatt in the SSV class - four-wheel side-by-side vehicles. The pair came eighth in the stage and now lie an hour and 11 minutes adrift of leaders Austin Jones (US) and Gustavo Gugelmin (Brazil). In the cars category nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb won Monday's second stage to trim Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah's overall lead to just over nine minutes. The 47-year-old Frenchman finished three minutes and 28 seconds ahead of the Toyota driver, who won Saturday's prologue and Sunday's first stage but had to go first and clear the way on Monday.

