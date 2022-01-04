sport, cricket,

An unbeaten century from Akshay Joseph has seen ACT Southern Districts defeat hosts Newcastle by 65 runs at Feighan Oval No.1 on Tuesday as NSW Country's Bradman Cup carnival resumed. The No.3 made 120 not out, taking his under-16 boy's tournament tally to 255 after scores of 65 not out, 45 and 25 in three earlier rounds played between Grafton, Sawtell and Wagga Wagga prior to Christmas. Joseph guided the unbeaten competition leaders from 2-20 to a total of 7-262 before Newcastle were dismissed for 197 in reply. Alex Frith (2-54) and Thomas Karnaghan (56) were the best performers for the Novocastrians. Elsewhere on Tuesday and Central North skittled Riverina for 71 at Pasterfield Sports Complex before reeling in the required target four wickets down in the 22nd over. Jaxon Brooks (4-17) and Izaac Coyle (3-9) were the chief destroyers while Bernard O'Connor (24) top scored. Defending champions North Coastal and Central Coast also won. The Bradman Cup continues across Cahill, Cardiff, Charlestown and Kahibah ovals on Wednesday. Newcastle meet Greater Illawarra. Central North has ACT. The last of seven rounds is scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, the NSW Country Under-19 Women's Country Championships get underway at Raymond Terrace on Wednesday. City's Maddison McGuigan skippers Newcastle, who take on North Coastal in a 40-over fixture at Jack Collins Oval. Central North are at home to Riverina.

