news, local-news,

THE ALL-STAR crew aboard borrowed skiff Fluid may be drawing crowds to Belmont, but all eyes have been on local boats punching above their weight in the 16ft Australian Championships. As a mine worker from Newcastle and self-described "weekend warrior", Ben Bruniges said competing on the lake where he grew up makes the experience "that much better". "The amount of people who have turned out on boats and onshore to watch has been incredible," Mr Bruniges said. "Because of COVID, we are all outdoors catching up over a beer after the race. It's a real carnival atmosphere." As skipper of the NFPG skiff, Mr Bruniges had a "pretty tough" race four. "We didn't have the best start but picked a really nice shift out of the right hand side to get in front," Mr Bruniges said. In the lead and only a few boat lengths from the finish, NFPG capsized. "Heart-breaking really. We just had to stay in front on the run to the finish but we didn't pull off the last gybe because I fell over and that was the end of it," the skipper said. "This is the toughest field I've sailed against and probably one of the best skiff fleets of all time. You make a wrong move out there and that's the end of your race." The star-studded Fluid crew features Lake Macquarie Olympic gold medallists Nathan Outteridge and Iain 'Goobs' Jensen - as well as Central Coast Olympic champion Tom Slingsby. They may be Sail GP rivals but are close mates off the water. Slingsby, recently named World Sailor of the Year for the second time, admits a 16ft skiff isn't his natural territory. "Obviously trapezing isn't my strong point. Really I'm providing a bit of entertainment for Nath and Goobs, who are probably two of the best there's ever been," Mr Slingsby said. "We thought, 'why not?' It's rare that we're all in the same country and don't have a commitment." On day two, Fluid showed their class by conquering race three. But the day was owned by local Domino's, claiming boat of the day and temporary series lead. Yet to win a club championship race in the new skiff, Thomas Steenson, sailing alongside Dallas Dawson and skippered by his uncle, Michael Quirk, said the achievement was unexpected against such a "red-hot fleet of rock stars and Olympians". "It felt pretty amazing," Mr Steenson said. "We managed to hold on and just get out in front in the first race on that day. In the second, we chipped away and came out with a second." A 20-year-old sailmaker from Belmont, Mr Steenson said he has been on the water since he was about five years old. Unfazed by the sailing pedigree around him, Mr Steenson said it's good to "just roll down the hill from home and go for a sail". Competition on Thursday was described as "survival of the fastest" with speeds pushing 26 knots or almost 50 kilometres per hour. With strong north-easterly winds wreaking havoc, there were multiple retirements, two broken masts and two broker rudders. Manly boat Moonen Yachts showed their class and experience, taking out both races on the day. Belmont's Bella Group, with Georgia Steenson at the helm, is the outright leader for the female skipper trophy after Thursday's racing. Brothers Will and Richard Howard aboard Belmont skiff Contender Sailcloth clicked into gear, second across the line in Race 7. It was some reprieve for the brothers who had a successful yet controversial Sydney to Hobart with TP52 Celestial. "Hobart was tough, it was long, and obviously the back-and-forth surrounding the protest was emotionally draining," Will Howard said. "At the start of this week we didn't have a lot left in the tank but you still find it. We're doing well, we're improving, and going in the right direction. The competition started on January 2. The race is scheduled to start at 1.55pm Saturday, January 8. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/906ace59-b749-4510-afcc-befe4fcc4ec8.JPG/r7_128_2994_1816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg