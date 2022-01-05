news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to look for a woman who has been missing from the Hunter for more than a month. Chloe Weidig, also known as Chloe Brown, was last seen at a home on Oxley Avenue at Singleton Heights in late November 2021. The 32-year-old was reported missing to police on December 15. Following extensive investigations, police have released an image of Chloe and are appealing for public help in their search for her. Police and family hold concerns for her welfare. Chloe is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the areas of Singleton, Newcastle and St Marys - near Penrith in Western Sydney. Anyone with information as to Chloe's whereabouts is urged to contact police. Information, which will be treated in strict confidence, can be passed on to investigators through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/afa1cc2c-b6a7-478a-800f-e48d9c15bf6a.jpg/r0_74_828_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg